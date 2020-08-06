Feasability not studied
TO THE EDITOR: Has anyone seen an economic feasibility study for Prime or anything they are proposing?
Here’s the deal: if what they build doesn’t work out to be profitable, the taxpayer will own it. According to a study done for the city in 2016, there is absolutely no market for what Prime has planned, neither apartments nor commercial space. From that study: “the residential market is only able to absorb small-scale projects. Development would need to occur in phases ... the average rent for retail space downtown now is too low for a developer to build new retail space and generate a reasonable ROI (return on investment). It will be difficult to attract tenants and expect them to pay rent well above market rate.”
That was pre-COVID. So Prime is talking a restaurant/brewery. If Lake City Brewing couldn’t make it, what makes this other company think they can?
Let’s see the feasibility study. Why should we subsidize businesses that will not be viable? Prime is asking us to forfeit millions of tax dollars so they can put money in their pocket. If they build, determine it won’t be profitable, the taxpayer will be on the hook.
We will own an expensive building that will require upkeep, in a post-COVID, which will be a drain on the struggling taxpayers of the county.
JOAN JANSON
Plattsburgh
Vote for American
TO THE EDITOR: Very soon, we will respond to our civic duties.
Some of us, loyal partisans, will vote for our 21st District party representatives only for the color they support. By doing so, do we really think about our region's welfare?
Truthfully, when we vote, the decision made in the ballot booth has an impact on millions of lives. It doesn’t matter if the candidate is Blue or Red, only if that candidate has the set of skills, leadership and capabilities to provide our region with what we need.
The country’s leading media, either Democrats or Republicans, provide biased information beneficial to their political views. We barely hear of bipartisan opinions and when we do, it’s more likely reprimanded than applauded. Therefore, our duty is to overlook our big ideological beliefs and give a fair chance to the candidate who is most likely to succeed in Washington on our behalf.
That person is Congresswoman Stefanik, who has been representing this region proudly and efficiently. Keeping very busy in congress during these hard times, she was able to secure around $33 million in funds from U.S. Health and Human Services for our rural hospitals.
During her time in Washington, Ms. Stefanik has vigorously and intelligently represented her constituents. Ensuring that the Northern Region of our state has equal rights to all other regions in the country and their needs should be equally met.
By voting for her in the next election, you’re not voting solely for a Republican or a Democrat candidate, you’re voting for an American who wears her flag proudly and who puts her heart and soul in representing our beloved 21st District.
NADINE BERBARI
Plattsburgh
Good for community
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to recognize Sherry Bradley of Tupper Lake. I feel that Mrs. Bradley has done many great things to benefit our community of Tupper Lake during these hard times.
Mrs. Bradley is one of the main volunteers at the local food pantry here in Tupper Lake and in being in this position she has helped many families get needed food during the coronavirus period. Even though they were required to wear masks many of the volunteers at the food pantry, including Sherry, continued to show up and help those in need.
Sherry has also made home-made masks that she gives away to families and friends of hers, which consists of a lot of members who live here in Tupper, including mine. She has also donated masks to the local fire department, police department, rescue squad and even local military members.
I feel that Sherry is one of our communities' finest and that our community was glad to have her during this time of crisis.
COBY BOUDREAU
Tupper Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.