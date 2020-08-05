Votes will heal
TO THE EDITOR: As people of faith, we are called to act in certain ways.
We are exhorted to care for one another and the earth; to do justice; to refrain from hurting others; and to acknowledge the supremacy of our Creator. In the Christian tradition, as well as some others, we are also called to feed the hungry, heal the sick, visit prisoners, raise up the poor, tell the truth, and love our neighbors as ourselves.
During the past three-and-a-half years, our government, with our money and in our name, has:
Tried to take healthcare away from 22 million people;
Responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with lies and gross mismanagement, causing the deaths of thousands of Americans;
Ripped young children away from their parents and locked them in cages;
Given millionaires and billionaires huge tax breaks, while giving working families meager tax relief;
Refused to hold Russia accountable for meddling in the 2016 election or for putting bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers;
Cut the food stamp program (SNAP) and other safety net programs for low-income Americans;
Ignored the urgent need to address the climate crisis and eviscerated regulations that keep our air and water clean;
Stoked division, racism, extreme nationalism, and abusive treatment of women, immigrants, and refugees;
Been led by a president who has told over 20,000 lies to the American people.
The teachings of our faiths tell us that these acts are wrong and morally repugnant. What might happen during the next four years if Donald Trump is re-elected?
Our prayers are not enough, it is our votes that will that will heal that will heal the rift between the country we have become and the nation we aspire to be.
HENRIETTA JORDAN
Keene Valley
Wear a mask
TO THE EDITOR: As long as people decide for themselves not to follow CDC guidelines, no child will be able to sit on Santa's lap this year.
LINDA SWEET
Plattsburgh
Vote for American
TO THE EDITOR: Very soon, we will respond to our civic duties.
Some of us, loyal partisans, will vote for our 21st District party representatives only for the color they support. By doing so, do we really think about our region's welfare?
Truthfully, when we vote, the decision made in the ballot booth has an impact on millions of lives. It doesn’t matter if the candidate is Blue or Red, only if that candidate has the set of skills, leadership and capabilities to provide our region with what we need.
The country’s leading media, either Democrats or Republicans, provide biased information beneficial to their political views. We barely hear of bipartisan opinions and when we do, it’s more likely reprimanded than applauded. Therefore, our duty is to overlook our big ideological beliefs and give a fair chance to the candidate who is most likely to succeed in Washington on our behalf.
That person is Congresswoman Stefanik, who has been representing this region proudly and efficiently. Keeping very busy in congress during these hard times, she was able to secure around $33 million in funds from U.S. Health and Human Services for our rural hospitals.
During her time in Washington, Ms. Stefanik has vigorously and intelligently represented her constituents. Ensuring that the Northern Region of our state has equal rights to all other regions in the country and their needs should be equally met.
By voting for her in the next election, you’re not voting solely for a Republican or a Democrat candidate, you’re voting for an American who wears her flag proudly and who puts her heart and soul in representing our beloved 21st District.
NADINE BERBARI
Plattsburgh
Tedra is backed
TO THE EDITOR: Prescription drug prices are out of control. AARP calculated that limiting drug prices to inflation from 2006 to 2017 would have reduced average annual prescription drug prices from $19,816 to $7,263.
The average prescription drug costs $20,000 a year and the average Medicare recipient needs two prescription drugs. This hurts seniors, consumers and taxpayers, while big pharmaceutical companies earn record profits.
Congresswoman Stefanik opposes regulating drug prices. She claims markets will control prices, but there really is no free market for prescription drugs. Monopoly control of patent protected drugs enables companies to freely increase prices for drugs people desperately need to stay healthy and alive.
She co-sponsored a bill in 2019 that would have capped drug expenses for seniors, but not drug prices, leaving taxpayers and consumers holding the bag for trillions of dollars and potentially bankrupting Medicare and Medicaid. She also co-authored the bill to cap Medicare benefits through vouchers and voted to take away health coverage for 64,000 people in this district by repealing the Affordable Care Act.
Tedra Cobb favors the Lower Prescription Drug Costs Now Act. This bill would cap drug price increases and cap drug co-pays for seniors, a win for seniors, consumers and taxpayers. It would also protect the viability of Medicare and Medicaid by controlling the most expensive part of coverage.
Elise Stefanik voted against this bill and agrees with the Senate Republicans blocking this much needed legislation. Tedra also favors strengthening the Affordable Care Act and protecting Medicare health coverage for seniors.
The current public health crisis emphasizes the need to: control prescription drug prices, protect Medicare and guarantee affordable health care for all Americans.
On controlling prescription drug prices and health care, Tedra Cobb is the clear choice for Congress this November.
ROD DRISCOLL
Peru
