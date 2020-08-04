Elise supports president
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik is under attack because she has done all the right things for our district.
Ever since her spirited defense of President Donald Trump during his wrongful impeachment, she has been the target of vicious attacks on social media. Coastal elites who want nothing more than to silence a powerful conservative woman like Stefanik have done the best they can to prop up the failing candidacy of Taxin’ Tedra Cobb.
These elites who have attacked Elise do not care what happens in our district, they just want another rubber stamp to put through Nancy Pelosi’s socialist agenda.
All this animosity to her shows that she is doing what is best for conservatives in NY-21. All these liberal elites would not be trying to kick her out of office if she was not doing the right thing. Her defense of the president has been paramount to making sure the wishes of NY-21 are respected on the national stage. The North Country overwhelmingly voted for our president and now we have yet another effort to try and overturn the results of the 2016 election.
When you stand with Elise Stefanik, you stand with the president of the United States of America and all the great work he has done for our country. You will find no stronger ally in our district than Congresswoman Stefanik. If you want four more years of keeping America great, then you should support Elise to make sure she leads the president’s agenda through Congress.
CURTIS HATHAWAY
West Chazy
Here to help
TO THE EDITOR: As a result of COVID-19 many people had to put off their cancer screening. This means thousands of people may not catch cancer early when it is easier to treat or when it could even be prevented.
The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Northeastern New York encourages anyone who has delayed their breast, cervical or colorectal cancer screening to schedule it now.
New York state is getting back to business and many healthcare providers are scheduling cancer screening. Medical offices are taking steps so that screening can be done more safely. These steps may include:
Asking patients about COVID-19 symptoms before they have their appointments,
Providing face masks and hand sanitizer, adding more time between patient appointments, frequent disinfecting and cleaning, and spacing chairs in waiting areas so that people can social distance.
There is also a screening test for colorectal cancer that can be done from home. Call the CSP to find out more about colon cancer screening and the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) take-home kit.
The CSP is here to give information about cancer screening and help those who do not have insurance. The CSP provides free breast and cervical screenings to women age 40 and over and free colorectal screenings to men and women age 50 and over.
Call the CSP of Northeastern New York at 518-324-7671 for more information.
CHRISTINA BATTINELLI
CSP of Northeastern New York
Plattsburgh
Commented
