Done deal eyed
TO THE EDITOR: In these tax revenue shortfall times there seems to be a desire by local governments to grow the tax base through various means.
One such way would be to approve a subdivision that is completely against a town's comprehensive plan, as well as the statements and wishes of the residents. May seem easy when the voting members ignore the plan and directives therein.
A corrupt and prejudicial sell out to property owners and the town’s wishes and vision. Same would apply when over a dozen factual letters of objection are withheld from a planning board's view or if they were uploaded to DropBox and said members were willfully derelict in their duty to be familiar with these and take into account the facts therein prior to a Zoom meeting. In fact, the Zoom process itself was prejudicial since many members of the public were unable to log in to the meeting.
And when competent and comprehensive testimony that is based on law and highlights false statements in the application is cut off from being heard by the members and the suggestion is to postpone to a later date when the ignored documents are reviewed, what we have is a legal mess.
The record indicates the decision was a done deal before the meeting even began. For example, the surveyor who was tasked to explain the project to the board and residents who were on Zoom was not present. Only one of the six members had taken the time to drive to the site for inspection and reported no issues.
This was blindly and irresponsibly believed by the other members. The aggrieved residents know differently. Keep your eye on the ball.
GEOFFREY BARKER
Plattsburgh
Seating can resume
TO THE EDITOR: After many months of malls being closed, most businesses within them have been allowed to open again.
As a food service provider, we were pleased to re-start our counter operation at the Champlain Centre food court. Unfortunately, the mall’s food court common seating area is still closed.
This is unfair to us and our patrons, who have resorted to sitting on the floor, eating while walking and or using other surfaces to eat what they have bought. Our seating areas could be operated at reduced capacity, 50 percent, just like freestanding cafes and restaurants elsewhere in the mall and outside in our community. In fact, the air quality at our food court is probably safer than most other food establishments, since the mall’s HVAC system was upgraded to meet the state’s new standards.
As our public officials advocate for fair treatment of food court businesses that create jobs and support our economy, please support them.
PAT O'NEIL
Subway #51940
Champlain Centre
Plattsburgh
Not a misprint
TO THE EDITOR: A misprint, or did Mayor Colin Read actually compare the French settlement of this region to Auschwitz?
Get a grip, Colin, your social correctness just scored its own goal.
One wonders if a future Plattsburgh historical group will look at Colin's Folly on the Saranac. Perhaps they will be simply liken it to Robert Moses' destruction of New York City neighborhoods in the interests of progress.
Now should we fear that social correctness will seek to rename Lake Champlain? How inhospitable does the revisionist movement need to be toward the French culture that preceded downstate colonization by the Anglo-Dutch.
FORREST STUDEBAKER
Plattsburgh
Take the survey
TO THE EDITOR: I notice a presidential conundrum, one in which President Donald Trump does not approve of forced removal of statues, while he is behind a metaphorical removal of the great presence of former Postmaster General Benjamin Franklin, rendered in the living medium of the United States Postal Service.
I recommend the populace buy something at the U.S.P.S. in the next few days and complete the online survey with purchase date that is printed on the receipt.
Our local U.S.P.S. staff, whom I find exceedingly helpful, will point out the listed website to us as they hand our receipt to us. I could have been filling out this survey often; however, I only did it a handful of times and now it may be too late. I will add as well that as a native Texan, my first election was by mail from college in Indiana.
At this point I have doubts though that there will be an election.
JENNIFER BRYAN
Plattsburgh
