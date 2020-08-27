Elise helps all
TO THE EDITOR: Elise has recently announced that she supports President Trump’s executive orders that provide COVID-19 relief. The president's order has many benefits that will help the North Country.
Parts of the order allow unemployed workers to receive an additional $400 weekly unemployment benefit. He also ordered a deferral of the payroll tax and federal student loan payments and a continuation of a freeze on some evictions.
Congresswoman Stefanik supports the reduction of the unemployment benefit. Businesses have told her that they are having difficulty finding workers because they are collecting more money in benefits than they were working.
Elise is also looking for $500 billion to provide relief to state and local governments, this would benefit rural hospitaslds, like Glens Falls Hospital, that need additional funds. She has sponsored a bipartisan bill called the SMART Act to provide the $500 billion for that effort.
Elise has also sponsored legislation that would provide funding for state boards of elections to help local precincts improve their election security. Along with legislation that would ban use of police chokeholds and provide funding for improved police training.
All of these examples show Elise’s dedication to the people she represents in the North Country. She has been fighting to get our hospitals, small businesses, and people the money they need to keep afloat during these times.
We thank Elise for her efforts and hope she keeps up the great work.
CLAIRE PELLETIER-HOBLOCK
Schuylerville
Elise stays silent
TO THE EDITOR: We have a president who used a red triangle in some Facebook campaign ads, since taken down.
This Nazi symbol from the 1930s designated political opponents who had to wear them on their clothes. They were then subject to arrest, imprisonment and death at the whim of the Nazi Party officials.
Ms. Stefanik supports this president totally.
We have a president that uses a code, “88,” also found in some recently pulled campaign ads. This stands for the 8th letter in the alphabet, which is H. So HH means "Heil Hitler" for those supporters of our racist, wannabee dictator. I kid you not. This is not fake news.
Ms. Stefanik supports this man and indeed is a co-chair in New York for his re-election.
This president has rolled back some 95 environmental regulations passed by both parties over the last several decades. They were designed to protect our health, the quality of our environment, and the health of future generations. I am talking about the air we breathe, the water we drink and the land we live on.
Where was Ms. Stefanik when these rollbacks occurred? Silent. No pushback from her that was audible or effective.
We have a president who knew five months ago that Russia placed a bounty on our troops in Afghanistan that would be paid to the Taliban to kill our soldiers. Our president has done nothing since to penalize Russia or address this unacceptable activity by a foreign power.
Ms. Stefanik, who represents a large military installation in our district, has not taken the president to task for this outrageous plan to have an enemy murder our men and women in uniform.
We must change.
I will vote for Tedra Cobb for Congress this fall. Hope you do too.
RAYMOND JOHNSON
Chazy
Strong action needed
TO THE EDITOR: As our country faces historic challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic meltdown, and now a threat to the November elections due to the Trump administration’s attack on the U.S. Postal Service, we desperately need our elected officials to step up and exercise their mandated responsibility to promote the general welfare as stated in the preamble to our Constitution.
It is unconscionable that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed the Senate to adjourn without enacting a COVID-19 relief package.
At the end of July, relief measures included in earlier COVID relief bills expired, leaving millions of families with minimal or no income and many facing eviction. This lack of action also means that state and local governments will experience budget shortfalls and may have to cut essential services. The proposals the president offered fall far short of what is needed. Only strong, decisive congressional action can provide what is needed at this time.
We claim to be a government of, by and for the people. The dismal response to the pandemic and economic fallout, and now the attack on the Postal Service, an institution upon which millions depend and whose collapse threatens U.S. democracy itself, is a clarion call for bold government action.
Our U.S. senators must return to Washington and do the job for which they were elected. People’s lives and the life of our democracy depend on it.
SISTER HELEN HERMANN, SSJ
Plattsburgh
