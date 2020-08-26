Thanks for editorial
TO THE EDITOR: I write in appreciation of your thoughtful editorial of Aug. 19, concerning your reasons for capitalizing the word “Black” in the context of race and culture, and responding to a reader’s question about whether the capitalization suggests superiority.
As you mention in the editorial, some publications are capitalizing “White” as well. You mentioned reasons you have decided not to do so, but your readers may also be interested in the reasons others did.
The discussion of the topic by the North Country’s own Nell Irvin Painter, “Why ‘White’ should be capitalized, too,’’ may be helpful. It appeared in the Washington Post on July 22, before the Post itself decided to start capitalizing White.
As Professor Painter notes, the National Association of Black Journalists favors capitalizing White. She agrees with them, on the grounds that it will help remind us all of the role race thinking plays in our behavior and, too often, our welfare.
GLENN SHAFER
(Husband of Nell Irvin Painter)
New Russia
Thanks for article
TO THE EDITOR: We really appreciate the wonderful article "14 Artists at Art Barn" in the Aug. 20 paper in the Out and About section.
The interviews by Robin Caudell are very informative and the large color photos are great to see. With COVID-19 this year it was a challenge to provide a safe but large show.
Thank you so much for publishing articles about the arts. It means a great deal to us and our ability to continue to offer art to the community. And we are grateful for everyone's continued support. I hope it will be in the on-line version as it is even more important in these isolating times.
MARTHA CORSCADEN
Owner, the Corscaden Barn Gallery
Keene Valley
Remember when voting
TO THE EDITOR: It’s rare for a professor to disparage the intelligence of a student, but according to attorney Frank DiPrima, who was close friends with Professor William T. Kelley for 47 years, the prof made an exception for Donald Trump, at least in private.
“He must have told me that 100 times over the course of 30 years,” says DiPrima, who has been practicing law since 1963 and has served as in-house counsel for entities including the Federal Trade Commission and Playboy Enterprises. “I remember the inflection of his voice when he said it: ‘Donald Trump was the dumbest student I ever had.'
"He would say that (Trump) came to Wharton thinking he already knew everything, that he was arrogant, and he wasn’t there to learn.”
Kelley, who passed away in 2011 at age 94, taught marketing at Wharton for 31 years, retiring in 1982.
In the meantime, we are being told by Trump that he feels that “we are in a good place“ in reference to the coronavirus.
Good place? Thirty-one states are spiking with record cases of the virus, 134,000 Americans have died from the virus, and he says “we are in a good place." How insane is that?
Just remember one thing, Trump is only emboldened by the spineless Republican Senate and the people and who foolishly support him by stroking his enormous ego; they are complicit in everything he does.
Remember this in the November election.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
Read the plan
TO THE EDITOR: When mayoral candidate Chris Rosenquest released a nine-point plan to revive the City of Plattsburgh, his Republican opponent, Scott Beebie, seemed at a loss for words or at least for ideas.
“We cannot make a plan,” Beebie told the Press-Republican. “We don’t know where the bottom is.”
A criticism without any substance, Beebie’s reaction read like a whine, one made without bothering to consider what was being presented. Rosenquest compiled thoughtful policy aims, with details and timelines.
“This is more opaque administration,” Beebie said.
What? If anything is opaque, it is Beebie’s thinking on how he’d run the city.
City Hall has been crying out for transparency. With municipal governments lacking the allure of the state and federal levels, it has been too easy for local leaders to make decisions while escaping public oversight. Rosenquest will change that, starting with his campaign. His plan clearly articulates the core values of how he will govern, how he will include his constituents and neighboring communities, and what he believes the city’s priorities should be.
Beebie’s response that he wants to “do something differently” is a familiar sentiment. But it’s stale. It’s what you say when you’ve prepared all year to run against one candidate, Colin Read, and aren't prepared to deal with the fact that Chris Rosenquest soundly defeated Colin Read already.
If Beebie’s difference with Rosenquest is that he cannot share a single detail of how he will govern, then this is, ironically, more of the same problem we’ve endured under Read.
Beebie is reputed to be a nice guy, which I'm sure is true. But being a nice guy is not enough to govern a city in the midst of a pandemic and multiple national crises. Where is his plan? Where are the specifics of how he would earn the public’s trust?
Above all else, a politician must communicate clearly. While railing against the government always earns some cheers, we must guard against those who throw stones but cannot even imagine what they would do once in office. There is a man with orange hair in the White House who did something similar, and our country is literally on fire because of it.
Listen to what Chris Rosenquest has to say about how he will govern, look at what he has done in county government, and vote for him in November.
DOUG BUTDORF
Plattsburgh
Gratitude in crisis
TO THE EDITOR: Last month my 18 year old grandson was admitted to CVPH ICU with suspicious COVID-19 symptoms.
Fever, shortness of breath, soreness in throat when breathing, weakness. Four tests prior to admission were negative. They still treated him as a possibility.
His condition deteriorated in 24 hours and he needed to be intubated, placing a tube in his throat so he could breath. He was on a ventilator machine for eight days.
He had to be heavily sedated during this time. We could only visit through a window and watch him breathing with help from the ventilator and see his caregivers, gowned up, handling all the machines. It was heartbreaking. I cried watching him.
The ICU staff was wonderful and professional and informative. I called twice a day and we visited daily despite the hour drive. They were all so kind.
The diagnosis was lung injury from vaping. A toxic ingredient in the vape caused all this. I had no idea he was even vaping. This is a serious problem here in the North Country.
He vows to never vape again and help bring attention to this condition. He almost lost his life.
I want to thank the ICU doctors, pulmonologists, hospitalist, nurses, respiratory therapists and secretary.
We are lucky to have such a large and proficient ICU in our area. So very many thanks.
KATHRYN LAMB
Lake Placid
