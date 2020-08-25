Go beyond party
TO THE EDITOR: Through the years, I have voted in many elections. I have never felt compelled or browbeaten into voting for one candidate over another. Once people go into a voting booth, they vote in a way which they believe represents their best interests.
Inside the voting booth in America there is no pressure from others.
In NY-21 this year, we have a great opportunity to express our opinion and our choices are stark opposites.
One candidate, Tedra Cobb, has served her community and the broader North Country region with compassion, dedication, conviction, empathy, and innovative ideas about how to improve our quality of life. She is known on the streets of towns and rural roads of all of the communities in the district. She is one of us. She recognizes us and she knows and cares about our issues and our people. Tedra Cobb is in solidarity with us and our concerns are her concerns.
Her opponent has no sense for the needs of the common person of NY-21. Her fundraising is from out of the district. She cow-tows to Senator McConnell and a president who care nothing about the needs of this rural district. She is a cardboard figure placed as an angry, mean-spirited defender of the president and his agenda which serves the president’s needs, but not the needs of our district.
I ask the voters of NY-21, please look into your hearts and not at your party affiliation. Support the person who is one of us, is known to us, who will advocate fearlessly for us. Please take this election seriously because only one candidate can go to Depeyster or Dickinson Center or Cadyville and call people by name. Only one candidate can drive her own car to Rossie or Hogansburg and attend the meeting at the fire hall or the American Legion.
Only one candidate dares to hold an open meeting where anyone and everyone are invited. Only one candidate has the support of the one dollar and five dollar donors from throughout the district.
I am proud to be from NY-21 and have lived here all of my life. We have been poorly represented in Congress for six years. I will vote for and support Tedra Cobb and I ask you to give her candidacy your consideration. We deserve better than we have had. We are better than that.
LAWRENCE CASEY
Canton
Lies are repeated
TO THE EDITOR: Only two days have passed (this letter written on Aug. 15) since the joint appearance of Vice President Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, and already, President Trump has begun his assault on our Democratic candidates for the presidency.
He speaks of them as Sleepy Joe and Kamala, not respecting them by mentioning the title of each person. He has already begun his repetition of the birther lie he once told about President Obama, and now questions whether Senator Harris is eligible to be vice president.
Trump is desperate to win his re-election and will stop at nothing to achieve his goal. Let's stop calling it birtherism and call it what it really is: racism.
The Trump administration's latest attempt to cheat on the reelection is his attacks on the USPS.
He replaced the postmaster general with his hand-picked lackey, Louis DeJoy, a wealthy businessman from North Carolina who, like most of Trump's cabinet appointments, has zero experience to lead the post he was appointed to.
The current postal inspector general is already reviewing Mr. DeJoy's policy changes and potential conflicts of interest including removing dozens of senior postal officials and removing sorting machines and post office mail boxes without notice, as well as Mr. DeJoy's being heavily invested in companies that are in competition with our U.S. Postal Service.
The new policy changes are nothing but voter suppression and denying voting rights to prevent mail-in ballots. Because of the current pandemic, many voters are choosing to vote by mail.
The new changes prevent the military, seniors and those in rural areas who don't have easy access to a post office from exercising their right to vote.
BARBARA PRIMEAU
Champlain
They've given up
TO THE EDITOR: Last Tuesday, Laura and I walked downtown to see what section of the city might be the next project for our citizens weed brigade.
I was overwhelmed by the neglect of the sidewalks. Some of the store fronts were swept and weeded but others were strewn with thousands of cigarette butts, sand and weeds. Inviting? No.
Walking down Margaret toward Brinkerhoff I was overcome by the amount of vegetation growing up from the cracks in the sidewalk around the Strand lot. The sidewalk entrance to the Strand’s old federal building from Brinkerhoff Street was totally neglected. This was the institution that held great expectations for the night life in the city.
It looked like a decaying mansion in a Dickens novel. A large dead tree was framed by garden plots with four and five foot high weeds. Crumbling concrete steps led to the side door posted with “closed” signs. Windows with crumbling sills and decaying window frames completed the image of neglect.
Has the Strand given up? It appears so. Even during a pandemic businesses should make an effort to maintain a sense of pride of place.
Meanwhile the city has taken out a bond to destroy the Glens Falls National Bank Building to make a parking lot. The pervasive sound coming from behind the old federal building was the roar of diesel earth-moving equipment. This project is designed to replace some parking spaces to be destroyed by the anticipated Prime LLC building.
DRI money would be better spent investing in the existing city structures, not building parking lots or expensive apartments. The Strand should be a first priority, not a last.
Why does the city government think it can attract high paying tenants to a place that looks like it has given up and no longer cares?
TIMOTHY PALKOVIC
Plattsburgh
Seeks new group
TO THE EDITOR: As a late in life handicapped person, I find the lack of transportation and social interaction difficult to endure.
My thought is that there must be persons of good will out there who would be willing to socially interact with the handicapped. Could the handicapped and handicapped-friendly come together in mutual social pursuits?
I would be happy to coordinate the group.
JOSEPH SWINYER
Plattsburgh
Not really bipartisan
TO THE EDITOR: The current congresswoman of NY-21 tries to sell the position that she is bipartisan.
Over her career she has voted in line with Trump’s position 78.5 percent of the time. That’s not even quarter-partisan. See her votes at the following site: projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/elise-stefanik/.
JOE GERARDI
Cadyville
