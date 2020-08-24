Elise is wrong
TO THE EDITOR: In local Back the Blue rallies, Elise Stefanik claimed that she is the only local candidate for Congress who supports police.
Then she claimed that Tedra Cobb supports defunding our police. Does a lie become a truth if you say it often and loudly? Cobb repeatedly said in June, “first and foremost, I do not support defunding the police.”
A Watertown Times reporter confirmed Tedra’s position on Aug. 6. And on that false claim by Stefanik, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise could not get Stefanik to even reply.
Tedra has spent years as a volunteer firefighter, why would she want to defund another community protection? Honesty should matter.
On July 2, White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said on “Fox and Friends” that he had confirmation of reports suggesting that Russia has been offering bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. soldiers. Some of these soldiers are based at Fort Drum. With Stefanik on the House Intelligence Committee, why hasn’t she called for investigation of this report? We haven’t heard a peep out of her on this.
Due to COVID-19 some of us have lost our jobs, and our health insurance with those jobs. One of Stefanik’s first votes in D.C. was to defund the ACA, which extended health insurance to cover pre-existing conditions. If she and her corporate underwriters had their way with our insurance protection, over 64,000 North Country people would have been hurt.
We have all heard of some spouses beaten by family members. So why did Stefanik vote against the Violence Against Women Act? We need someone who can do more than one thing in a day. How about someone who is a parent; who can help find the backpack while also making the lunches?
Tedra is that person.
WARREN ALLEN
Watertown
Make the choice
TO THE EDITOR: As a senior citizen of the North Country, I read the Press-Republican newspaper cover to cover daily.
As of lately our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, has received much more coverage than usual. It seems she either co-sponsors or sponsors many bills. She gladly takes or receives credit for that. One might forget who controls and sponsors many of those bills. Without the Democratic Congress these bills would not pass.
Ms. Stefanik and her mentor, Boss Trump, would like you to believe the Democratic Party is against New York, the North Country, small business, senior citizens, Social Security, Medicare, healthcare and concerns of Canadian trade.
Not true. Mr. Trump despises New York. His tax bill gave millionaires, billionaires and large corporations the biggest tax break in history. It's no wonder the Republican campaign fund is well over $300 million, many times the Democratic campaign fund.
Soon Donald Trump and his friends at Fox News will be blitzing the network and airways with his constant lies, false and misleading propaganda. Like this: Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, does not believe in God, he's against God, just like what was said about John F. Kennedy.
While Joe Biden is at church, where is holier than thou Donald Trump? He is on the golf course praying for a hole-in-one. Does he ever attend church? We all know he does not like to read, so I doubt he's read much of the Bible. So really, who believes in God? Donald Trump has many who claim to be religious gravely fooled.
His latest action to prevent his fall from power is to defund the U.S. Post Office to try to suppress mail-in voting, at least in Democratic lead states. He knows it's his only chance to win. He must control the vote.
Enough is enough; we as Americans and New Yorkers, have a choice. Make wise decisions. Do you want a dictator or a real president? Think about it.
JEFFREY MARTIN
Plattsburgh
Don't support bigwigs
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is the best person to represent the North Country in Washington, because her track record proves that she is dedicated to serving the interests and needs of the North Country.
Elise is a representative that truly advocates for the people in our communities.
Any time that Elise is back in the district she is working around the clock to listen to the concerns of her constituents. Just last week she was touring small businesses in Clinton County to hear about their concerns and learn how she can better represent them. And throughout this crazy and uncertain pandemic she has been making phone calls to check in on the men and women in our communities to make sure that they were okay; this is the sign of someone that truly cares about the North Country.
That is why I will be voting to re-elect Elise Stefanik on Nov. 3. Her dedication to the community shows that she is serving her constituents, not any bigwig in Washington.
BRUCE HANLEY
Keeseville
