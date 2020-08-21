NRA can go
TO THE EDITOR: The NRA is a social welfare organization federally exempt from taxation under Internal Revenue Code 501(c)(4). According to the IRS, a 501 (c) (4) organization is considered to be operated exclusively for the promotion of social welfare if it is primarily engaged in promoting the common good and general welfare of the people.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is pursuing the dissolution of the National Rifle Association on behalf of the citizens of New York, and actually all citizens of the United States, as she seeks to stop the blatant fraud conducted by this association. Spending dues money and donations on the lavish lifestyles of staff and members of a 76-person board is bad enough, but there is also the matter of tax exemption. Tax money from an entity of the NRA’s size could have helped shore up state and federal budgets and maybe some of our crumbling infrastructure .
In my career, I managed the national headquarters operations of two veteran-affiliated associations, one large and one small, so I have dealt with these regulations. I can see the fraud clearly on receipts for the executive director’s $300,000 of tailored suits, and it doesn’t end there. AG James should be commended for her efforts on our behalf. There is no evidence that she is seeking to deny anyone their Second Amendment right to own a gun, so if anyone is really afraid of that, find out more about her petition.
Educating ourselves with the facts is always the best way to calm down and from the comments I read in yesterday’s paper, I think many are shooting from the hip, without a serious fact in sight. Please remember that there are other associations with the mission of protecting your Second Amendment rights without cheating you out of your dues
MARGARET BERGERON
Plattsburgh
Downtown not good
TO THE EDITOR: The city wants downtown to develop supposedly to attract monied folks who will visit downtown and, well, spend their money.
I try to support downtown businesses. I have coffee each day downtown, I shop at the coop, I eat at downtown, usually twice a week. If city government wants folks to patronize and enjoy downtown they have a lot of work to do.
Yesterday, I dined outside. In the approximately one hour there, I was interrupted twice by people panhandling for money, had to stop conversation several times because of car alarms going off, was regaled by a very intoxicated woman three tables down who insisted on yelling to every car or person who passed by; conversation was continually interrupted by vehicles passing with no mufflers, or who, sometimes, thought it cool to squeal their tires.
Aesthetically, sitting outdoors downtown, looking around, the place is a dump. One building looks like a slum: unpainted, dirty, dead trees in front, etc., sidewalks with cigarette butts, paper, gum, leftover sand and dirt from past winters lurk at the curbside, etc.
Just who does city government think wants to spend time in this type of environment? If the city government truly wants change they can start with minimum standards for keeping building facades maintained and clean. I was dining with someone who grew up here and it was interesting to hear him observe how run down and dirty he felt downtown has become in recent years, and especially so since the 1960s when he was growing up. So, the city government has a long way to go, to make downtown palatable for dining enjoyment.
Constructing a huge apartment building and playing whack a mole with moving parking around does not cut it.
STEVE GRAF
Plattsburgh
Veteran supports Tedra
TO THE EDITOR: As former Marine and retired federal agent, I support Tedra Cobb for Congress.
During the past three plus years, I have felt that the country I grew up in has been stolen by this administration and those who support it. I was raised by hardworking, patriotic parents in a small hamlet outside Rochester. I have fond memories of their constant volunteering; always putting the needs of the community ahead of their own.
I see these same values in Tedra Cobb. Look at her record and you will see that she is one of us. For example, her service on the fire department and in local healthcare system speaks volume about her character. I feel so strongly in support of Tedra Cobb that I switched parties (at least temporarily) from Independent to Democrat.
DAVID FILSINGER
Bloomingdale
