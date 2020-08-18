They didn't matter
TO THE EDITOR: Sometimes when Black Lives Matter is spoken, written on a protest poster, or painted on a street, we hear the response, All Lives Matter, which is, of course, correct.
All lives do matter; however, what is missed in this response is that for 400 years, black lives have not mattered.
Black lives did not matter when people were captured and put on ships in chains and brought to America. Black lives did not matter when these men and women were sold to white plantation owners and many times put on display nude.
Black lives did not matter when white plantation owners sold their slaves to others, breaking up families, leaving children without parents. One should read the historical novel "The Book of Lost Friends" by Lisa Wingate to understand the post Civil War heartbreak of former slaves searching for family members they lost due to those sales.
Black lives did not matter when blacks could not sit where they wanted when riding a bus. Black lives did not matter when black people could not sit at certain lunch counters or drink from certain water fountains.
Black lives did not matter when black people were not allowed to vote. Black lives did not matter when schools were desegregated, and black students walked into schools with white people spitting at them and calling them names.
Black lives did not matter when four young black girls were killed in a church bombing.
Like Atticus Finch says in "To Kill A Mockingbird" by Harper Lee, "You can't understand a person until you walk in his shoes."
Please consider what it must be like to be told many times and in many ways that your life does not matter, and try to understand why Black Lives Matter is so important to black people.
CHRISTINE and ROGER BIGELOW
Chazy Lake
Elise works hard
TO THE EDITOR: As an American, one of the most frustrating things I have seen pop up is the growing anger and hatred in American politics.
Both parties are constantly talking about how the other is destroying the U.S. As a country, it seems we are all forgetting that we all care about the same issues. Sure, we may disagree about how to resolve these issues, but at the end of the day, we just have two different perspectives. And that does not deserve hatred.
If you agree with me, then you are probably pretty happy to have Congresswoman Elise Stefanik representing us, as she has consistently resisted the toxicity in today’s politics.
Unlike many representatives in our government, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik regularly crosses the aisle to work with Democrats to create common-sense legislature. She eagerly listens to what they want and tries to reach a solution that both parties and the country can be happy with.
Elise knows good government does not come from a refusal to compromise. Solutions cannot be reached unless both parties work together, something our officials need to learn. It is Elise that represents the independent and open-minded spirit the North Country possesses.
Despite the anger we are seeing in today’s political landscape, there is still hope. Many are becoming sick of the conflict and have begun embracing officials who support bipartisanship. Elise Stefanik is one such representative, working with anyone she believes can help improve Americans’ lives. We should all be thankful for her hard work and show our appreciation for it.
ROSANNE DE LORENZO
Morrisonville
Thankful for community
TO THE EDITOR: As fall is in the air and the school year is quickly approaching, I am thankful to be living in the North Country.
As we are experiencing uncertain times, I do know for certain that we are lucky to have a community of people who love and support our children.
Upward Bound’s theme was "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." After 9/11, Fred Rogers once told children and parents that during a crisis we must look to the helpers. We are privileged to have many helpers in our community rising to challenge and saying yes, I can help.
These people need to be commended for their amazing community service:
Jennifer Wild, Momot Elementary. My daughter was missing school and struggling with online learning. Ms. Wild took the time to have a personal Zoom meeting weekly with my daughter. She went above and beyond.
Brian Post, Upward Bound. He not only made PPE but also drove throughout our North Country delivering WiFi hotspots and laptops to kids in need. He directed a virtual Upward Bound program, so students had something positive and productive to do this summer.
Amanda Dagley, WNBZ, who annually has supported my music courses. My students appear on her show, Me You and Music. Amanda gives them confidence, a voice. Amanda’s positivity and her love of both music and broadcasting are contagious.
Dove Phillips, Plattsburgh Farmer's Market. She made 40 amazing tie-dye masks for my Upward Bound students. She made them and donated them.
As a parent with no extended family locally, I am extremely thankful for the support of our community. These are people who inspire me to be a better mother, teacher, and human being. The time is now to come together and be helpers for the sake of our kids. It takes a village.
KATHERINE DERMODY
Plattsburgh
