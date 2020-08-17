Enjoy animals together
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to tell about what a good time my grandchildren, daughter-in-law and I had at the Butternut Ridge Farm owned by Ken Parker on 648 Calkins Road in Peru.
It is a small petting zoo which includes miniature donkeys, a calf and a young goat, pigs and many kinds of chickens. He has some that you can watch, beautiful peacocks and other birds. We all learned about the animals from Ken.
It was so good to get out and do something fun together. You have to wear a mask and they sanitize there. Only one family group per visit. You have to call and make an appointment at 518-643-8295. It is free, so families can all come without worrying about cost.
So, if you like animals and want to spend some time together it is a nice, educational and enjoyable outting.
BONNIE SMITH
Moriah
Dislikes Joe Biden
TO THE EDITOR: Biden's Democratic Party has become a socialist movement on steroids. This party has made Biden its puppet for radical ideas such as Green New Deal.
Green New Deal implementation could result in thousands of jobs lost by average Americans and higher gas prices. Biden has not spoken up in support of the police. These men and women risk their lives everyday for law and order. It is unacceptable how they are being disrespected because of the actions of a few . Instead, Biden favors redirecting funds from the police.
Under Biden you could expect these violent protests and riots to spread throughout the country, because unlike Trump, Biden does not oppose the protests. People in the more extreme wing of Biden's party call it peaceful protests for a cause.
Biden has not spoken up against attacks on churches and the burning of Bibles. Biden has been forced into a corner to select a black female for a VP running mat, rather than the most qualified candidate regardless of race or gender.
He wants to reimplement regulations that stifled the economy prior to Trump reducing regulations. This could have a crushing impact on the economy, jobs, and the stock market as we try to come out of the pandemic. Say what you will about Trump's style, but he has a love of country and desire to help all Americans to have opportunities and to prosper.
Biden will be steered by Ocasio-Cortez, Pelosi and Sanders. I am hopeful Americans will think seriously about these issues and make the right choice in November.
JOE VENTRE
Plattsburgh
Elise wreaks havoc
TO THE EDITOR: How novel that Congresswoman Stefanik has finally voiced disapproval with the latest irrational and harmful policy that has been implemented from on high and threatens the interests of NY-21 (“Area Officials Slam Canada Tariff,” Aug. 8 and 9).
Faced with the obvious fact that the arbitrary tariffs imposed on Canadian aluminum will hurt the North Country, Ms. Stefanik seemingly has no choice but to attempt to mollify her base by leveling some lightweight reproach at the Trump administration.
It is unfortunate that she did not have the same resolve when New Yorkers’ access to Trusted Traveler programs was revoked by diktat, courtesy of Trump and the DHS.
Instead, she proudly applauded that bogus initiative and gleefully threw her constituents and the law under the bus. Thankfully, New Yorkers’ rights have since been restored after a lawsuit brought by the state forced the DHS to admit to using lies to undergird the punitive policy.
It bears noting that the congresswoman has remained largely silent on this inconvenient turn of events.
Ms. Stefanik’s continual praise of the Trump administration’s disastrous handling of COVID-19, along with a penchant to resort to anti-Chinese fear-mongering and distractions, underscores her inability to represent her constituents - a large number of whom continue to suffer personal and professional upheaval due the border closure with Canada: a closure which will continue as long as the U.S. remains the only developed nation that cannot gain some semblance of control over the spread of infection.
Representative Stefanik’s political posturing and misleading declarations demonstrate time and again that her interests lie in placating despotism and advancing her own career with little regard to the havoc her actions wreak on the North Country.
CHRISTINA HOLLAND
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.