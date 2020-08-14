Perspective is needed
TO THE EDITOR: Districts like NY-21 are rare. They decide the balance of the House of Representatives and directly influence the direction of our country.
It’s a lot to put on anyone in a normal year and everything we’ve gone through this year only makes the pressure worse.
In discussions with friends about how to vote in this election, my moderate friends have always run into the same conundrum. Do they vote for a Democrat because they’d prefer to see Trump gone, or do they vote for a moderate Republican because that’s where they most closely align? It’s a difficult decision to make.
What I always tell these friends, and what I am writing to tell you all, is always stick to your values. The rest of the country can shift the balance for all we care, but you are the ones that live in this district. Vote for what’s best for NY-21 and ignore all the noise.
The reality is that we know our two candidates very well: Elise Stefanik is a Republican who has faithfully served our district for six years and her opponent has been in lock-step with the progressive wing of the Democratic party.
Right now there isn’t accountability that Cobb will break with her party and advocate for NY-21. The candidate in this race that is willing to make sacrifices for her district is Elise Stefanik. If you are a moderate, I can promise you that you won’t get better than Stefanik when it comes to being heard.
It’s a difficult choice we’re faced with. But it’s something you have to make in November. I hope this perspective from a moderate helps that decision in any way.
AVERY BOWER
Fayetteville
Tedra gets it
TO THE EDITOR: Tedra Cobb will truly represent the North Country and District 21 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
For the past 30 plus years, she has lived and worked and brought up a family in the North Country. In 2002, having won a seat on the St. Lawrence County Legislature she authored and passed a successful initiative to lower the cost of prescription drugs. She served two terms on the county board, and as chair of the Government Review Committee she was instrumental in passing an ethics law.
Prior to that, Tedra had started a community health agency and expanded access to healthcare to thousands of northern New Yorkers.
We all need health coverage. And right now with the knowns and unknowns of the COVID-19 virus, Elise Stefanik has repeatedly sided with the current administration to take away our healthcare with no plan to replace it. We need someone who will look out for the needs of the North Country.
Please join me in voting for our neighbor, Tedra Cobb, this November.
JANE BARAN WELLS
Potsdam
Stefanik tied to Trump
TO THE EDITOR: I wholeheartedly agree with Curtis Hathaway (Letter to the Editor, August 4, 2020) when he says: “When you stand with Elise Stefanik, you stand with the president of the United States and all of the great work he has done for our country.”
It is uncontroverted that Mr. Trump has brought this country to its current condition. Hopefully, the voters of NY-21 will properly acknowledge Congresswoman Stefanik’s support and cheerleading for Mr. Trump in November. As Mr. Hathaway says: “If re-elected, she will continue to “lead[] the president’s agenda through Congress.”
Mark Schneider
Plattsburgh
