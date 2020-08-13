Vote for sanity
TO THE EDITOR: The president’s incompetent handling of the COVID-19 threat, his denial of the pandemic’s severity, his blaming the Chinese for intentionally spreading the virus, his spreading false, dangerous “cures,” and his intentional denigrating of Dr. Fauci, the CDC and WHO, have all sown confusion, denial and a world-class example of a failure to lead: 150,000 plus deaths and counting.
Representative Elise Stefanik has hitched her political future to Trump. Neither she nor Trump wishes to address the allegations of Russian bounties for U.S. and Allied soldiers killed in Afghanistan. Trump says he never was briefed; Stefanik appears incapable of explaining her silence. With Fort Drum in her district, we all need an explanation, and another about the extraordinary deference that Trump and Stefanik pay to Putin.
The 21st District awaits word from Stefanik on Trump’s removing 12,000 plus U.S. troops from Germany, further reducing our support of NATO and enhancing European vulnerability to Russian troublemaking, like their destabilization of Ukraine.
Enraged by New York’s Green Light Law, Trump instructed Homeland Security to end New York’s Trusted Traveler (TT) program, further congesting travelers in NY ports of entry and airports, and enhancing the spread of early cases of the coronavirus. Trump blamed Cuomo for the loss of the TT program and that charge was parroted by Stefanik.
As pigs begin to fly, WDT is reporting (July 25) that “DHS admitted department officials lied to justify banning the state’s Trusted Traveler Program earlier this year.” Is there an apology?
Trump and Stefanik are damaging the North Country and our world relationships. If they weren’t, Canada would be welcoming us. Canada is our number one trading partner in the whole world and we aren’t welcome.
Vote for sanity and integrity for the 21st. I encourage you to vote for Tedra Cobb. I plan to.
DAVID DUFF
Hammond
Fire took home
TO THE EDITOR: On June 2, our family home was destroyed by a devastating fire. Our lives are changed forever.
This home was so special because our dad built our little family log home, cutting down, milling and stacking each log layer by layer. However, we are thankful that our parents are OK and that no one was injured.
We would like to send a special thanks to the following fire departments: AuSable Forks, Keeseville, Jay, Upper Jay, Keene, Wilmington, Saranac, South Plattsburgh, Peru and Willsboro. Also, the New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, AuSable Forks Ambulance Service and National Grid.
To the young couple from Boston driving by, thank you for caring to stop and extend help. You have restored our faith in the younger generation.
To our amazing family and friends, thank you all for being there for our family with your time, food and monetary donations, for your cards, thoughts and prayers. Our parents are in awe of the generosity and genuine caring of so many, even those whom they have never met, but are friends of their children.
May God bless each and every one of you for your kindness.
WALTER and LINDA FOURNIER Family
MAGGIE, MICHELLE, WALT JR., WENDY, VICKIE FOURNIER
AuSable Forks
Beware Hollywood liberals
TO THE EDITOR: I am very concerned about today’s political climate.
I believe our vote this November is very important, even if that means crossing party lines in order to put the best candidate in office. When I was younger, I would have never considered such a thing as crossing party lines, but times and politics have changed. That is why I am voting against party lines this year and voting Republican.
I have chosen to support Congresswoman Elise Stefanik because of her record. She has fought hard for the North Country and has made significant and positive change. Politicians can certainly talk-the-talk but can they deliver? Well, Elise Stefanik has.
Elise has recovered $4 million in Veterans Administration benefits for our North Country and has delivered $165 million for our local hospitals. These accomplishments are very important to the sustainment of our communities.
On the other hand, her opponent, who aligns with my registered party, has done nothing but cater to the interests and needs of the Hollywood liberals that donate to her campaign. That is why I will not cast my support for the Democrats this November.
I am writing this letter in order to bring my North Country neighbors aware of the few things Elise has accomplished and I firmly believe we need her to continue to represent the North Country.
ROSEANNE DE LORENZO
Morrisonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.