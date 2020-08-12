Likes the mascot
TO THE EDITOR: I heartily agree with David Ritstenohuse Comegys Senior's recent letter to the editor, "Honor team's symbol."
My son and grandson both played varsity football. My granddaughter played soccer for the Peru Indians.
Therefore, Peru will always be the Indians in my book.
DICK JONES
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I understand jobs are at risk at CVPH.
We are in the midst of a pandemic. How can this be? Many workers are returning to non-essential jobs and schools are reopening, which will result in more exposure than has been experienced in the last six months.
We desperately need all of our healthcare workers who have risked their health and have done more with less. Beyond that, many of them go above and beyond to be sure the people in their care are so well taken care of, and only expect our kindness and understanding in return. Please, express your concerns to our healthcare workers. Voice a public opinion on their behalf.
At any given moment, loved ones could need the attention and kindness of the people who enter the rooms of our hospital and provide individual care. Save the front lines first, please.
KAREN O'BRIAN
Rouses Point
Elise missed it
TO THE EDITOR: Rep. Stefanik blamed Gov. Cuomo for causing the shutdown of Trusted Traveler's programs to New York state residents in her weekly update of July 24.
These programs were closed on Feb. 5, 2020, by acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad F. Wolf. The closure of these programs adversely affected the travel plans to Canada of about 175,000 New Yorkers, mostly from the North Country.
At the time, Gov. Cuomo condemned the move as a "form of extortion." In response to lawsuits by New York state and the New York Civil Liberties Union, DHS officials admitted they lied to close these programs to New York residents.
According to New York's attorney general, the purpose of the New York lawsuits had been on "stopping the president's irrational, arbitrary and retaliatory rule."
The programs were reopened July 23, immediately following the DHS admission of guilt.
This decision effectively does nothing; today, the border with Canada is closed.
Canada does not want visitors from the U.S. because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50 other countries don't want U.S. visitors for the same reason.
President Trump has succeeded in making America great again: we lead the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths because of his complete lack of leadership.
For the first time in our history, a large part of the world wants nothing to do with American visitors.
By blaming Gov. Cuomo for the Trusted Traveler's ban, Rep. Stefanik has shown she is willing to throw 175,000 New Yorkers, mostly North Country residents, under the bus to support the leader of her property.
ROBERT GILMORE
Piercefield
Weather predicted well
TO THE EDITOR: Cudos to the NBC-5 weather team for their terrific work on Sunday night.
Both Tyler (in studio) and Ben via phone kept us fully informed on the approaching severe weather. They provided great graphics in a clear, calm method.
Nice to see these two young college grads stand tall and perform so well. Very impressive. Thank you.
BOB MEIER
Peru
Tedra is compassionate
TO THE EDITOR: I am concerned with the political situation in our North Country Region. In about three months, our country is going to battle for the soul of our nation.
There are two sides with two vastly different messages. One side sends a message of truth, love, and compassion and another sends a message of treachery, lies, and corruption.
It is evident that in this election, there is a candidate who will exemplify truthfulness, love, and compassion.
The candidate's name is Ms. Tedra Lynne Cobb. A former St. Lawrence County legislator, volunteer firefighter, and healthcare advocate, Tedra exemplifies the three latter points, being truthful, loving, and compassionate.
You may ask, how is Ms, Cobb truthful, loving and compassionate?
She is truthful because the things that she says are backed with a plan. She has a plan for everything, from switching us off of fossil fuels, to ending the scourge of lack of healthcare. She is always upbeat with me in the many various conversations we have with each other.
She always has a smile on her face when she sees any young person, like myself. Ms. Cobb is truly a loving person, because regardless of who you are, or what you believe, she will carefully listen to you and treat you like a human being. The way that she carries herself is that with every person she meets, you are not just another person complaining about another issue. Rather you are a human being that is concerned about the issue for which you are advocating.
We need to see compassion as our representation in the House of Representatives. Ms. Cobb's service as a volunteer firefighter with the Pyrities Volunteer Fire Department or working to expand healthcare with her own agency to the North Country proves that she is indeed compassionate. As a firefighter, and in her healthcare agency, it did not matter who you were to either have her help put out the fire or give you the healthcare access you needed. What mattered to Ms. Cobb is that you needed help in a time of struggle, and she will carry this into the House of Representatives as our representative for the 21st New York District.
Ms. Cobb is an exemplary model of all of these three characteristics of truthfulness, love, and compassion. We desperately need her to be our representative in Congress.
Vote Ms. Tedra Lynne Cobb on the third of November, for truthful, loving, and compassionate leadership in Washington for our district.
MICHAEL CASEY
Greenwich
Stand with winners
TO THE EDITOR: I wholeheartedly agree with Curtis Hathaway (letter to the editor, Aug. 4) when he says: “When you stand with Elise Stefanik, you stand with the president of the United States and all of the great work he has done for our country.”
It is uncontroverted that Mr. Trump has brought this country to its current condition. Hopefully, the voters of NY-21 will properly acknowledge Congresswoman Stefanik’s support and cheerleading for Mr. Trump in November.
As Mr. Hathaway says: “If re-elected, she will continue to “lead the president's agenda through Congress.”
MARK SCHNEIDER
Plattsburgh
Appreciates the help
TO THE EDITOR: During this time I would really like to thank Mrs. Shannon McArdle from Chateaugay Central School for all she has done.
You made the transition from being in class to online really smooth. You were all so helpful during online school. You also were so positive and supportive during this time.
I appreciate all you did for us during this time.
RACHEAL JARVIS
Chateaugay
Elise serves president
TO THE EDITOR: As a child growing up in St. Lawrence County, Fort Drum military base in neighboring Jefferson County evoked a sense of pride and at times excitement.
It was a natural part of life as we might experience a convoy and speculate where the soldiers might be headed. As I read the reports of Russian bounties offered for the killing of U.S. soldiers, I immediately thought of Fort Drum soldiers. The 10th Mountain Division trains for rugged military conditions and soldiers are often sent to serve in Afghanistan.
As the reports continued and the U.S. president seemed to ignore and dismiss them, it quite frankly sickened me. Our Congressional representative, Elise Stefanik, is an avid supporter of our president.
I can't help but wonder how she can she be both his avid supporter and serve on the Armed Forces Committee. She was briefed at the end of June 2020 on the intelligence that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-associated militants if they killed American troops in Afghanistan. The intelligence was shared with the Executive Office this past March.
My question is, does she believe the U.S. intelligence or is she going to follow the lead of the president whom she admires and supports and pretend it didn't happen? Fort Drum is in the congressional district she serves.
ls she serving Fort Drum or is she serving the president?
JUDY PAQUETTE
West Chazy
Feelings are shared
TO THE EDITOR: Well, my friends, my feelings about our schools opening is only if they are safe and well, for the safety of our little ones.
God bless all of you; God bless America. Your friend, always and forever,
DONNA TROMBLEY
Plattsburgh
Residents know differently
TO THE EDITOR: In these tax revenue shortfall times there seems to be a desire by local governments to grow the tax base through various means.
One such way would be to approve a subdivision that is completely against a town's comprehensive plan as well as the statements and wishes of the residents. May seem easy when the voting members ignore the plan and directives therein.
A prejudicial sell out to property owners and the town’s wishes and vision. Same would apply when over a dozen factual letters of objection are withheld from a planning board's view or if they were uploaded to DropBox and said members were willfully derelict in their duty to be familiar with these and take into account the facts therein prior to a Zoom meeting. In fact, the Zoom process itself was prejudicial, since many members of the public were unable to log in to the meeting.
And when competent and comprehensive testimony that is based on law and highlights false statements in the application, is cut off from being heard by the members and the suggestion to postpone to a later date when the ignored documents are reviewed, what we have is a legal mess.
The record indicates the decision was a done deal before the meeting even began. For example, the surveyor who was tasked to explain the project to the board and residents who were on Zoom, was not present.
Only one of the six members had taken the time to drive to the sight for inspection and reported no issues. This was blindly and irresponsibly believed by the other members.
The aggrieved residents know differently. Keep your eye on the ball.
GEOFFREY BARKER
Plattsburgh
Reborn station praised
TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to WNBZ 106.3 FM for playing great music.
Amanda Dagley plays some fun songs while we cruise on Lake Champlain. Just send a request via Facebook.
You can take "The Z" anywhere on the Simple Radio app at no charge. A nice change.
ROBIN LABARGE
Morrisonville
Elise has values
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is the clear choice to represent the North country.
Elise has consistently shown a passion for helping our district and her efforts have made our communities thrive. It is inspiring to see Elise stand up for the North Country, fighting to ensure a bright future for each member of the community. Watching her advocate on our behalf is incredibly encouraging because I know that our interests are being fully represented in D.C., where the North Country is often forgotten.
The enthusiasm that Elise has shown for the NY-21 District has made a huge impact on our overall success. We need a representative who will help our district, and that is exactly what Elise has always done.
Elise has helped to make many improvements in a wide range of areas such as our school systems, to helping our veterans, and simply helping our families and citizens. She genuinely cares about our success. Even when there is immense pressure from Congress to just give in, Elise continues to stand up for the values of the North Country.
She has never failed to do what she believes best for the entire district and that is why I will vote for her in November.
BILL CREIGHTON
Plattsburgh
