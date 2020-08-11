Ignoring the reality
TO THE EDITOR: President Trump is actively trying to take away healthcare from many of us. He has nothing to replace it.
He simply couldn’t care less about the people affected. Elise Stefanik stands staunchly beside him on this as on so many issues. In fact, she has already facilitated the effort by casting votes and writing a part of the last Republican platform to deprive people of healthcare.
Trump ignores the reality of COVID-19. He turns a blind, uncaring eye away from the many tens of thousands of Americans it sickens and the thousand or more it now kills every day, more in the United States than in any other country in the world.
The same president who declares emergencies on the flimsiest of pretexts shrugs his shoulders at the most deadly threat to the country in over a century. The rest of us are left to cope as best we can, being careful, covering our faces, washing our hands and hoping and praying. The person who should take charge and set an example covers up, not his face, but the facts. And what he washes his hands of is responsibility.
Yet Elise Stefanik still stands beside him. She even went to Tulsa to cheer him on.
The North County, like most of the country, needs help on opioids. It desperately needs infrastructure and broadband for medical and other functions. Trump says he is a builder, but the only thing he cares about building is a brand. And still Elise Stefanik stands beside him, nodding and smiling to try to make the brand look respectable.
Perilous times call for responsible, independent leadership. Lives are at stake. The North Country cannot trust its future to a con man and his cheerleader.
JAMES KOBAK JR.
Keene Valley
Who was Jesus?
TO THE EDITOR: Jesus, our beloved leader from Nazareth, was a human being. Yes, a man who lived among his fellow human beings, loving them and beloved by them. What was different was his total comittment to to and understanding of the power of love.
He used the word of God, but he did not use that word like the Romans and Greeks of his time. He meant the overwhelming power of goodness, righteousness and love manifested in our lives. Love, when it consumed our thoughts and actions was, to Jesus, overpowering.
He spoke of God. He might have said unending love. Unlike other humans, he was capable of this.
CYNTHIA NEWGARDEN
Plattsburgh
Be a survivor
TO THE EDITOR: I am a brain injury survivor. In 1970, when I was just 15 years old, I was hit by a truck driver who ran a stop sign.
I was riding my motorcycle and I almost died at the scene. I spent the next two months in a coma. There were no treatment plans in 1970 for brain injuries.
My mom, my greatest champion, took me home after I woke up from my coma. She helped me to walk again, speak again and to live independently as a writer, speaker and photographer.
However, the loss of my short-term memory makes everything much harder. There is never a moment I take for granted.
I am writing this letter to encourage everyone to wear a helmet when riding a bike, using a skateboard or hoverboard. The COVID-19 pandemic has motivated many to start riding bikes and using skateboards. When I go on my daily walk and see riders, especially young people, not wearing helmets, I simply can't understand why they put their lives at risk.
Traumatic brain injury usually results from a violent blow or jolt to the head or body. Annually, over 200,000 people in the U.S. suffer a TBI.
Please wear a helmet. It can save your life. You can also be a good role model for others by wearing a helmet.
RICK CLARK
Plattsburgh
