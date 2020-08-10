Elise fights on
TO THE EDITOR: The health sector of our nation has routinely and consistently been overlooked by the politicians that dominate Washington.
While health sectors are some of the most crucial aspects of life, they are far too often taken for granted. This has been especially highlighted during this pandemic; our local health centers are being stretched to their capacities. Without federal funding, local federally qualified health centers would be unable to function and provide the basic services that communities rely on.
However, our congresswoman, Representative Elise Stefanik, has stood strong on her belief that our healthcare is an essential part of our nation, especially during a global pandemic. Instead of allowing additional funds to be allocated to Corporate America, Elise fought to bring federal funding to our local healthcare systems, such as Hudson Headwaters Health Network (HHHN). Without this funding, this health network would have been left dry, and likely would have had to furlough additional staff.
As an HHHN board member, I would personally like to give a sincere thank you to our wonderful congresswoman. She has worked valiantly and courageously in Congress to support our federally qualified health networks. She understands the vital role that health centers play in daily life and the benefits they have on local communities.
Before the pandemic, during the pandemic, and after the pandemic, Elise has fought for and will fight for our health networks.
CELINE RACINE PAQUETTE
Champlain
Be a leader
TO THE EDITOR: It is time for leaders to start leading ethically. Not by word alone, but by deed.
Most people know the difference between right and wrong, and most of us have a gray area that seems in flux depending on the situation. I am not going to argue that point here. However, I want to address right and wrong as a way of living.
There are several well-known phrases we often hear: “leaders set the tone,” and “if you see something, say something.”
True, we don’t always hear them together but maybe we should. We can all be leaders in our daily lives. Have you ever witnessed someone mistreated, a friend or coworker abusing their position? Did you remain silent so not to make waves or risk confrontation? Silence is tacit approval of that situation allowing the perpetrator to continue on with their actions.
Recently we have heard a lot about police abuse. Some of it true, some of it not. If any group wants to be seen worthy of respect, they must respect themselves and clean their own ranks. This goes not just for police, but any group, teachers, lawyers, doctors, and yes, politicians.
Groups are formed for protection; we see that in nature. However as citizens, we have an obligation to keep our groups trustworthy since all our groups are part of the greater human group which has to share this one planet.
We have enacted laws to protect those who do speak out when they see a wrong and yet those afraid of having the truth exposed have tried to weaken those protections. It is time for all of us to stand up to that which we see as wrong and expose it.
Think back to the story of the “Emperor’s New Clothes,” but today, the stakes are much higher.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
Tedra is practical
TO THE EDITOR: In a time when each day brings more outrageous political news and policies that are developed based on perceptions rather than facts, one has to appreciate Tedra Cobb’s practical and rational approach to reopening schools.
“We must listen to our teachers, local health professionals, and the science to determine the best course of action,” Cobb said in a recent interview with the Adirondack Daily Enterprise (July 29).
Wow. Listen to the experts and scientists before making policy decisions. Cobb is correct that blanket recommendations for the whole country aren’t appropriate for schools in widely varying COVID-19 circumstances. The current Senate Republican’s HEALS Act proposal considers penalizing schools financially if they don’t hold in-person classes. Using financial aid as a lever for the sake of appearances or political gain is wrong.
Schools need the flexibility to open in a manner consistent with their local circumstances without fear of losing funding. We must open schools safely to protect everyone. It will be great to have a representative for District 21 who cares about people over party or perception and uses facts and science to guide decisions.
Tedra Cobb will work for us and our students. Please support her as we approach one of the most important election cycles in recent history.
MARGIE GALLAGHER
Lake Placid
