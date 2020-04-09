Treatment still unproven
TO THE EDITOR: We are in the midst of a pandemic.
Nearly 1.5 million people have COVID-19 and over 75,000 have died.
In New York, and many other places across the country and globe, the number of infections and deaths have not yet shown signs of decreasing.
Our healthcare system is already strained: healthcare workers and first responders are working tirelessly and themselves becoming infected, ventilators and other essential equipment and supplies are in short supply, and testing is still not yet widely available.
The president and the governor have instituted extraordinary measures to help slow the rate of infection and prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed, in an effort to save lives.
In times like these, people are anxious and similarly seek extraordinary measures to protect themselves and loved ones.
Social distancing and isolation are effective measures, but they often feel passive. It's tempting to want to do more.
The president has suggested some medications, particularly the malaria medication hydroxychloroquine, may help to prevent or treat COVID-19. The governor recently asked the president to increase the supply of hydroxychloroquine in New York state. The FDA has recently authorized the use of hydroxychloroquine drug for COVID-19.
However, as Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force has repeatedly made clear, the evidence for treating COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine is very weak. The current evidence on hydroxychloroquine does not actually tell us if it is effective for COVID-19.
The gold standard to determine if a treatment is effective is to give it to a sufficiently large number of people, compared with a similar number of people given a control, often a placebo, and see how it affects the disease. Though several such studies are currently underway, as of yet there are no results.
You may be thinking, understandably given the circumstances, something similar to what the president has recently said: "What do you have to lose?"
For one, we don't know if hydroxychloroquine actually works in treating or preventing COVID-19. But we do know that it works for other diseases, like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
Prescribing it broadly could limit the supply, putting at risk those people who rely on it for treating other diseases. Also, hydroxychloroquine, like all medications, has side effects. Hydroxychloroquine can cause heart problems and damage vision in certain people. Even though these side effects are relatively rare, if millions of people start taking it, many people may have these side effects.
Since COVID-19 can be severe among people with underlying health problems, including heart conditions, we need more evidence to fully understand its risks and benefits in this situation.
The FDA’s decision to authorize hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 gives physicians some additional discretion to use the drug for patients they think will benefit.
In the absence of many options, this may be tempting. But does it actually help? No one knows. Hence the need for results from large, well controlled studies so that we know the benefits and risks.
Until then, the best tools we have at our disposal are social distancing, regular hand washing, and self-quarantine.
TERRENCE VANCE, PhD.
Epidemiologist
Brown University
Formerly Assistant Professor
SUNY Plattsburgh
Response was good
TO THE EDITOR: The team at the North Country Healthy Heart Network has been, pardon the pun, heartened by our region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are countless people, businesses and organizations to extend our gratitude to, but we wanted to say a special thank you to our partners and friends at the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO).
Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of working with JCEO to improve access to locally produced vegetables at worksites and in communities.Most recently, with funding from the Adirondack Health Institute and support from the Heart Network’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities program, JCEO has constructed and utilized greenhouses to grow produce for its food service programs. As the state and national response to COVID-19 settled in, JCEO quickly began sending produce from the greenhouses to food pantries across their service area.
Additionally, JCEO will work with other local organizations to include produce in emergency food packages for people in need.
We know JCEO is far from the only organization to shift its priorities quickly to meet new and emerging needs. To everyone else working to support our communities, thank you.
ANDREA GOFF
Program Coordinator, Creating Healthy Schools and Communities
North Country Healthy Heart Network
Saranac Lake
Commented
