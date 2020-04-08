Write at home
TO THE EDITOR: In 1348, Giovanni Boccachio wrote a series of 10 tales called the "Decameron," in order to entertain a group of Italian folks who had escaped to a villa outside town to wait out the bubonic plague. There they were, staying home, maybe six feet apart, waiting for the end of the virus. Sound familiar?
There may be many writers now working on their Decameron, but why not write your own? Write down family stories, or favorite tales of what grandparents did, or funny happenings in your family. You will bring the family closer together. Let the children write how the corona virus has changed their lives. What do they miss doing?
The family needs to have a record of what is happening to you at this time. Something someone in your family will read 25 years later, and say, "I was there."
The Historical Society will be interested in your contribution to local history, even if it is not about bootleggers or army service. This is a momentous time in history. And you are part of it. Please get all the family to write their memories of this time.
STAN RANSOM
Plattsburgh
Senior citizen writes
TO THE EDITOR: Who would have guessed that a simple fabric face mask would give us an example of true leadership? Certainly not I. But Colin Read's comment that he'd cheerfully look silly wearing a mask in his office if it would save one life did just that.
Not every leader plies his (or her) trade during such confusing and terrifying times—times that bring us all to a state of fear. Fear does strange things to all of us.
According to Jon Meacham, writing in "The Soul of America," “Fear points at others, assigning blame; hope points ahead, working for a common good. Fear divides; hope unifies. The opposite of fear is hope—the expectation of good fortune.”
Leadership is not for sissies. It looks easy, even glamorous. Leaders are by definition, out there, where they can be seen and judged. Leaders are strong and courageous, they understand, even before they act, that not everyone will approve, or even understand, what they attempt to do. Leaders study and react to information, they consider the many repercussions of any action, and they make every attempt to improve the situation of their people, despite the high cost to themselves. They cannot give in to fear.
Colin Read, whom we elected to lead us, deserves our gratitude and trust. He proves his leadership every day, but even leaders react well to understanding and kindness. Just think for a bit what he may be feeling.
Then take an “even strain” to quote my husband, and a deep breath and realize how fortunate we are to have him as our leader, then tell him so.
SALLY SEARS-MACK
Plattsburgh
Support well being
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Stefanik, I'm sure, understands that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is an equal opportunity infector that seemingly appeared early in New Rochelle and New York City, but which has spread statewide.
New York City has been hit hardest and fastest due to demographics. Those New Yorkers need life-saving equipment, including ventilators, now. Many such New Yorkers add to the wealth, cultural richness, and job opportunities in the North Country of New York. They need support now.
The North Country will need extra equipment after New York City peaks. Then, the North Country will need to borrow equipment from the rest of the state, including New York City. Playing the role of a dog in a manger now, in a time of true emergency, isn't productive. I would hope that all people of New York, and for that matter, of the United States, would put the well-being of the people ahead of partisan politics.
MARION WEAVER
Olmstedville
