TO THE EDITOR: While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 400,000 New Yorkers living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering additional guidance to families, including:
Help people living with Alzheimer’s practice safe hygiene. People with Alzheimer’s and other dementia may forget to wash their hands or follow other precautions to ensure safe hygiene. Caregivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant in helping individuals practice safe hygiene.
Anticipate and prepare that current care and support options may change. As public health containment strategies for COVID-19 escalate during the next several weeks, it is important for families to anticipate that less help and support may be available. For example, many adult day care programs are shutting down during the crisis and home health services may also become less available. It’s important for families to anticipate these changes and make plans for filling gaps in caregiving.
Ask residential care facilities about their communication policies. In order to protect the health of their residents, many facilities are restricting access to outside visitors, so it’s important to ask how you can get updates on your family member’s health and how you can communicate with loved ones during the current crisis. Ask to see if phone calls, including video calls, will be offered and how best to coordinate.
Caring for a loved one during the Coronavirus outbreak can add stress for dementia caregivers. We are here if you need us. Call our free, 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 and visit alz.org/COVID19 to learn how you and your loved one with dementia can stay healthy.
MARISA KORYTKO
Public Relations Director
Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York
Albany
Picture is wrong
TO THE EDITOR: During theses times with this virus that we are facing, staying away from loved ones, staying home, thank all the people out there putting themselves at risk taking care of families that are sick.
Also thank the police, firemen, EMTs and correction officers. While all this is going on the the marinas are putting their docks in for boaters to start grouping up, and the golf course is open, so buddies can group up and play golf. What is wrong with this picture?
Boating, unless you're fishing, is not an essential. Golf is really not an essential in any way while people are dying and putting themselves in danger to help others. Why are these places running?
I can go sit on a golf cart with my buddy and have four us playing a round of golf, but I can’t go for a hike in the mountains? People can’t work because of social distancing and spreading this virus, but go golfing or boating. What is wrong with this picture?
SCOTT HANLEY
Plattsburgh
Don't sneak around
TO THE EDITOR: I was on the Plattsburgh zoning board for almost 20 years.
I was also on several downtown commissions for the redevelopment of downtown. I was appointed by Governor Cuomo to be on the DRI committee. Was also on the city of Plattsburgh revolving loan committee fund. I have developed over 17 properties in Plattsburgh, most of them in downtown Plattsburgh.
There's a right way to develop and a wrong way to develop. What’s going on currently in the city of Plattsburgh is bordering on criminal, with Colin Read and his shenanigans of trying to jam this Durkee Street project down the citizenry's throat.
There’s a pandemic happening, everything has been shut down, and he puts in place a curfew. What’s the matter with this guy? His ego is out of control.
The importance of the citizens being able to participate in the planning board meetings and zoning board meetings is crucial. I hope you can convince him to have a shred of decency and integrity to put these meetings off until an appropriate time that the pandemic is under control and the citizens of Plattsburgh can participate in an open meeting.
Hey, Mayor Read, Open Meeting Law means open. Not sneaking around while everyone is on lockdown. There may be a legal foundation to try to sneak this crap through, but it’s wrong. Hey, Mayor Read, put your ego away, there’s no time for it and it’s unAmerican.
JOHN SEIDEN
Plattsburgh
Support medical workers
TO THE EDITOR: Doctors and nurses are selflessly giving themselves in this time.
We must not forget all the people who support these services. In hospitals, it's the doctors and nurses that people see.
What the people do not see is the massive support system that is in place to support them. From the materials management staff, who make sure that the supplies get to where they are needed, to the environmental service workers cleaning endlessly, the clinical aides looking after patient needs, the various technicians who work in the lab, the radiology department and everywhere else, they are needed. The list goes on.
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child," it takes a lot of behind the scenes work to make sure the doctors and nurses have what they need to do what they do. Just because these other people are not seen by the public, it does not take away from their contribution to the well being of each patient.
Thank you to all the unsung heroes.
DIANE RANDECKER
Peru
