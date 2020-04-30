Real leaders needed
TO THE EDITOR: The Plattsburgh City Council has taken action to keep the city solvent.
The municipal budget is made up of approximately 75 percent wages and benefits and 25 percent goods and services. It is evident that we cannot stay solvent by addressing the 25 percent alone.
I can and will always act in the best interest of the city no matter how difficult those choices may personally be. The option of layoffs was not taken lightly. You cannot notify people of layoffs before they are enacted, as they cannot occur until they have final approval.
When I see people using these difficult times to create a political sideshow is disturbing to me. I must question their readiness for a leadership role. As to the idea of further discussion having been of any value, I would like to add my thoughts: I believe that any debate about the positions on the list would not have been useful. Given the opportunity, every council member would have compiled a different list, myself included.
There would be no logical way for any consensus to develop from the conflicting opinions not to mention the public display of bartering the positions of workers who are real people and have real names. The sooner and longer we keep the budget in balance the sooner we will hopefully be able to return to normal.
No one asked for this COVID pandemic, but it is here and we must deal with it as best we can. It is the only responsible option. The city needs to take the necessary steps to respond to the challenges of these stressful times, both financially and logistically. Real leaders develop options that will make things better, not compile lists of complaints.
We need ideas that will move us forward not backward. I would be glad to listen to anyone who has actionable ideas that would improve our current situation.
JEFF MOORE
Councilor Ward 6
Plattsburgh
Get brain scan
TO THE EDITOR: Confined to quarters in response to COVID-19 I’ve been watching some unusual television: the daily task force briefings.
I found myself mainly focused on the verbal and non-verbal behavior of the Master of Ceremonies. As a student of human behavior I kept hypothesizing about what might be happening. I listened carefully to the answers to questions composed of a rapid, repeated, often unrelated stream of random and disconnected associations representing troublesome recollections from his past. I remembered the word per-sev-er-ate might be relevant, so I turned to Google to refresh my memory.
“Perseverate means to repeat or prolong an action, thought or utterance after the stimulus that prompted it has ceased.”
“Perseveration is defined as the tendency of an idea to stick in your mind or recur, or getting stuck on something mentally and not being able to shift gears.”
“Perseveration according to psychology, psychiatry, and speech-language pathology, is the repetition of a particular response (such as a word, phrase, or gesture) regardless of the absence or cessation of a stimulus. It is usually caused by a brain injury or other organic disorder.”
I’m not a neurologist. I’m simply quoting literature about what perseverate means and what has been found to be a cause of perseveration, hoping to provide insight into what might lie behind the particular language pattern of the Master of Ceremonies.
Is it possible, as an infant, he tumbled out of his crib and bumped his head, causing injury that manifests itself in his adult life? That’s not an uncommon happening that could explain his language usage. A brain scan would likely be needed to test that hypothesis.
Something to think about, don’t you agree?
BOB ARNOLD
Willsboro
What about others
TO THE EDITOR: Recently there has been a continuous stream of letters from local liberals complaining about Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s politics and representation of the North Country.
They almost invariably end with the comment “Congresswoman Stefanik must realize that she is in Congress to represent all of her constituents and not just those of her party.”
I request a simple favor from all my liberal friends, and even those that are not my friends. The next time they feel that they must point out that Congresswoman Stefanik is not representing all of her constituents and not just those of her party, I would like them to show how Senator Shumer and Senator Gillibrand have represented all of their constituents and not just those of their party.
GEORGE KING
Westport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.