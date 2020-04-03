Make it easy
TO THE EDITOR: All restaurant operators doing take-out or delivery, please make it easier for your customers to contact you.
Post your phone number prominently outside your business (not written on a whiteboard in light colors). Print your take-out menu and offer or give it to your customers. If you have a website or Facebook page, redo it with your phone number prominently on top and the menu and specials easy to find.
These are difficult times we are all going through, but it’s also a big opportunity for businesses to increase their customer base. Loyal customers are out there.
Take the extra steps to make it easier to connect with you. Stay well.
ERIC HORSTMYER
Port Kent
Babbie gets grant
TO THE EDITOR: Stewart’s Shops recently presented a check for $1,750 to the Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum as part of Stewart’s Holiday Match program. The Stewart’s Holiday Match funds are to be used directly for children 18 years and under in the geographic area where their shops are located and the money was raised.
This donation from Stewart’s Holiday Match program will partially fund the museum’s plan to build a covered picnic area with several additional picnic tables. The picnic area will have ready access to the bathrooms and will allow visitors to view the animals and museum grounds while enjoying their lunch. It will provide shelter in case of inclement or very sunny weather. The project will begin as soon as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
The year 2020 is the 10th anniversary for the Babbie Museum. We are planning on hosting some special anniversary events this season. For more information about the Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, visit our website at www.babbiemuseum.org.
CAROL ROCK
Peru
Well-wishers appreciated
TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps you sent a lovely card. Perhaps you shared a happy memory or spoke the kindest words as any friend would say. Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of and prayed for Bob and all of us that day.
Perhaps you made a contribution in memory of Bob or gave us a warm hug. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we are forever grateful.
To the pall bearers: Roger Bracy (son), Reginald Bracy (son), Bruce Bracy (son), Randy Bracy (grandson), Dale Bracy (grandson), Rien Dibble (great-grandson.)
Thank you from all of Bob’s family.
The family of Robert (Bob) Bracy of
Chateaugay
