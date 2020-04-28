ulfill the plan
TO THE EDITOR: I urge my Plattsburgh neighbors and friends to write letters of support for the for the Durkee Street lot Prime LLC. The zoning and planning boards need to hear from you.
During my time on the Plattsburgh Common Council, I have supported the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) from grant application to the selection of a developer. I enthusiastically support the Prime’s proposed project and urge the city boards to approve it.
The project’s need and character are supported by some 18 planning documents. It will fulfill plans to develop the lot, a prime location for a mixed-use development, parking, and river access (Local Water front Revitalization Program 2016). The site also presents “a unique opportunity for new construction, as most others in the downtown area would entail rehabilitation of existing buildings,” Durkee Street Real Estate Market Analysis 2016).
The study adds, “people (are) moving back into urban centers, which is changing the housing market landscape,” a trend away from single-family homes. The analysis cites a market for empty nesters, young professionals and seniors who want to “live, work, and play” in a scenic, central location.
Because it would generate no tax revenue, the study deemed constructing a park there as inadvisable, citing existing ample public space. Fortunately, because of a DRI Streetscape grant, WestelCom Park will be enhanced and Prime’s project will connect this park to a beautiful, new riverwalk.
ZBA and planning boards: stick to the facts and matters pertaining to code when reviewing this project. Reject the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition’s misinformation campaign, one designed to distract, mislead and politicize. Plattsburgh’s future depends upon growing, revitalizing and fulfilling our $10 million DRI grant.
Consider: failure to follow through would be a waste of many years’ planning, and further, would kill Plattsburgh’s eligibility for grants in the future.
RACHELLE ARMSTRONG
Plattsburgh
Miss you dearly
TO THE EDITOR: This morning, I woke up with another load of mixed emotions. I felt grateful, sad, happy and disappointed all within a single minute.
My entire career has involved helping people achieve their beautiful dream smiles and oral health. You know that feeling when someone smiles at you? I used to get that 20x a day. The old saying “smiles are contagious,” it’s true but now we all have our smiles covered with masks.
I’ve been out of the office for over 6 weeks now and there might be many more weeks or months ahead before I am able to safely return to work.
I continue to update the office Facebook page and when I do I smile, cry and smile again. I realize this is the only way to reach patients that I have treated for 11+ years. Some of my patients have had prenatal dental care with me and now I treat their children.
To all my patients, I miss you dearly. I miss our conversations about your families’ latest vacation and adventures, your families newest accomplishments, and your families newest milestones.
I miss you asking how my family is doing and the shock on your faces when I tell you the age of my children.
Today, I must accept that my old normal may be forever changed. I promise you, my passion, professionalism, ability to care for you and your families is only growing in this time of separation.
From all of us at Gentle Touch Family Dentistry, we cannot wait to SEE those beautiful smiles again soon.
Laael Johnson, RDH
Plattsburgh
