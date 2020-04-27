Look out America
TO THE EDITOR: My letter is in response to Richard DeNeale's letter of April 22. In his letter Mr. DeNeale bashes President Trump for discontinuing funding to the World Health Organization.
Mr. DeNeale quotes the official transcript of President Trump's remarks. Among those were that WHO "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus" and that they "failed to adequately show information in a timely and transparent fashion" as well as "failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable". Mr. DeNeale goes on to quote other reasons the President gave for his decision to defund WHO. He goes on to state that the reasons that the president gave are (according to Mr. DeNeale) "projections of his own guilt and failure."
He continues by stating that this is a common device used by narcissists and sociopaths dodging responsibility. The president is neither.
Obviously, Mr. DeNeale needs to find a new outlet to procure his drug of choice because his mind is clouded. The president barred entry by foreign nationals to the U.S. from China on Jan. 31.
The president did this even though he was called racist and xenophobic at the time. This is just one example of what he has done to try to stop the spread of the Wuhan virus (COVID-19).
The World Health Organization (and its Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) in the case of the Wuhan virus have been almost acting like an arm of the Chinese Communist Party. Following China's lead and repeating their propaganda about the virus and its origin.
But Mr. DeNeale gives himself away when he quotes Noam Chomsky stating that president is the "most dangerous criminal in history." I guess he has never heard of Stalin, Hitler or Mao Zedong (all three are mass murderers on a grand scale). Mr. Chomsky is an anti-American, anti-capitalist ultra liberal of the first order who has made a career of criticizing the United States.
Mr. DeNeale goes on to say that in November "we need to rid ourselves of President Trump" and that we 'need a strong political party dedicated to the common good'. I guess he means the party that wants open borders, wants to eliminate ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), free healthcare for illegal aliens, support sanctuary states and cities that welcome criminal aliens, lets criminals back out on the streets without bail and releases sex offenders and other criminals from jail so they won't get the Wuhan virus.
The way it stands now the only party that is looking out for America is the Republican Party.
DAVID SMITH
Plattsburgh
Ignore the parties
TO THE EDITOR: A quote attributed to Elise Stefanik in the March 24 issue of the Press-Republican is: "The Senate Democrats need to put aside their partisan wish list and get this done."
This refers to the trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package that was before the U.S. Senate.
You should have known (if not, I have serious concerns) that the package was written by one group: Republicans. Partisanship has no boundaries, yet the concept of democracy suggests that we avoid such limits and address other perspectives.
Ms. Stefanik, you were elected to represent all of the people of your congressional district, not just Republicans. That would be partisan.
So, as you report/respond to issues before the people, present all the relevant information, not just what your party desires. That would be partisan politics; I know you would despise that.
Note well that as a result of further discussions, many restrictions were placed on who could and couldn't benefit from these monies.
In particular, members of the executive branch, their affiliates and members of congress were put in the could-not-benefit list.
THOMAS CARLSEN
Plattsburgh
Care was great
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to express my gratitude for the care I received while a patient at CVPH.
I cannot express enough thanks for all the people, doctors, nurses and staff. No one can know what stress they must be under.
I cried when I left to come home; not for me, but for the healthcare workers.
Everyone please say a prayer for our healthcare providers.
JANICE REYELL
West Chazy
Use her influence
TO THE EDITOR: I've heard talk of establishing a COVID-19 Heroes Compensation Fund as a way of thanking and helping front-line workers, as was done for first responders and other essential workers after the 9/11 attacks.
This is needed again and should include all those who care for our developmentally disabled citizens on a 24/7/365 basis. Their jobs are highly stressful in the best of times.
One can only try to imagine being charged with meeting the needs of those of all ages, genders and health conditions, many of who can't care for themselves, function independently communicate or even comprehend what's happening.
Caregivers must now do this in ways that control the behavior of an invisible, menacing virus. Shortage of staff and needed materials and services must be maddening. Caregivers for our handicapped family and community members should be appreciated in tangible ways.
Dare we hope that our congressperson, as a faithful and devoted supporter of the president, might use her influence here?
GLEN ROBINSON
Plattsburgh
