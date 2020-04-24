Don't open yet
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s recent call to open the North Country economy before New York City and the rest of the country is reckless and, frankly, ignorant.
Epidemiologic models show that the COVID-19 virus spreads from urban population centers, to the suburbs and ultimately to rural areas. Peak levels of infection in the North Country are not expected for some weeks.
Returning to normal will have severe consequences. The economic and social disruptions we face are a concern, but they must not eclipse rigorous public health measures. The potential of severe illness and death is not theoretical. Low-income individuals, the elderly, chronically ill, and those in close-quarters such as retirement centers, nursing homes, and prisons are particularly at risk.
Widespread testing is needed before we can safely restart the economy.
The 21st District constituents rightfully expect our representative to work towards:
• Assuring the availability of adequate supplies and equipment to prevent and treat COVID-19.
• Securing the public health infrastructure that is necessary to protecting our community.
• Expanding of the Payroll Protection Plan to adequately support workers and small businesses.
• Pursuing genuine health care reform so that quality healthcare is affordable and accessible for everyone.
Where is Stefanik’s voice for our needs? It is a travesty that far too many of those we designate essential workers, though still working in this crisis, continue to economically struggle, underpaid and without health benefits or paid sick leave.
Rather endangering the health of all North County residents by ignoring the risks of too quickly opening the economy, Congresswoman Stefanik should champion issues critical to the real needs of our communities: education, clean air and water, transportation, housing, prison reform, and job development.
She must act wisely and without delay as our representative and not use her position for self-interested political gain.
CHARLES VANANDEN
Saranac Lake
Keep on reporting
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to offer some words of thanks and encouragement to the staff of the Press-Republican, especially for their service to our community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Under trying circumstances, they have done a heroic job at reporting on local stories and issues surrounding the pandemic under sometimes dangerous conditions.
I realize that it is a struggle to continue to put out a daily publication with many advertisers holding back until the pandemic abates, and with some subscribers upset because of the resulting unavoidable, decreasing page count. I urge both my fellow subscribers and advertisers to continue their support of our hometown newspaper during these tough times.
We are blessed to have a strong local newspaper to inform us, encourage us and advocate for our interests. None us always agrees with the editorial positions taken by the PR; if we did, the newspaper would be better classified as a telephone book.
Hang in there, Press-Republican. You make a vital contribution to the North Country and we hope and pray for your continued strong health and well-being.
GREGORY HUTH
Plattsburgh
