Pandemic was preventable
TO THE EDITOR: In the spring of 2018, the Trump White House pushed Congress to cut funding for Obama-era disease security programs, proposing to eliminate $252 million in previously committed resources for rebuilding health systems in Ebola-ravaged Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea.
Under fire from both sides of the aisle, White House efforts still included reducing $15 billion in national health spending and cutting the Obama global disease-fighting operational budgets of the CDC, NSC, DHS, and HHS.
The government’s $30 million Complex Crises Fund was eliminated, thus killing the Obama initiative of preventing future epidemics such as the present coronavirus pandemic.
This is what Trump and Fox News Kool-Aid drinkers voted for.
JOE DeMARCO
Jay
Lions stepped up
TO THE EDITOR: Last fall, I sent a Facebook message to the Plattsburgh Lions Club.
The head Lion, Dennis Hulbert replied. I explained that the huge tree in my backyard had split in four directions, and a huge branch had fallen in my neighbor's yard. I also told him that the tree was very dangerous and another section could possibly fall on my neighbor's roof.
I told him I did not have the money to remove the tree. He said that they were meeting soon, and he would talk to his fellow Lions to see if there was something they could do to help me.
Within days, I received a reply that they do not normally do this kind of work, but the Lions have decided to make every effort to alleviate this dangerous situation.
Heartfelt thanks goes to head Lion Dennis Hulbert, Bob Wyand, and the fellow Lions that sacrificed their time and so much more to help a homeowner in need in their community. I am truly proud to give honor to these brave men.
Also a special thank you to Scott Wilfore and James Williams at JRW Tree Service for their support.
JUNE KENNEDY
Plattsburgh
Real leaders needed
TO THE EDITOR:
The Plattsburgh City Council has taken action to keep the city solvent.
The municipal budget is made up of approximately 75 percent wages and benefits and 25 percent goods and services. It is evident that we cannot stay solvent by addressing the 25 percent alone. I can and will always act in the best interest of the city no matter how difficult those choices may personally be. The option of layoffs was not taken lightly. You cannot notify people of layoffs before they are enacted as they cannot occur until they have final approval. When I see people using these difficult times to create a political sideshow is disturbing to me. I must question their readiness for a leadership role. As to the idea of further discussion having been of any value, I would like to add my thoughts: I believe that any debate about the positions on the list would not have been useful. Given the opportunity, every council member would have compiled a different list, myself included. There would be no logical way for any consensus to develop from the conflicting opinions not to mention the public display of bartering the positions of workers who are real people and have real names. The sooner and longer we keep the budget in balance the sooner we will hopefully be able to return to normal.
No one asked for this COVID pandemic but it is here and we must deal with it as best we can. It is the only responsible option. The city needs to take the necessary steps to respond to the challenges of these stressful times, both financially and logistically. Real leaders develop options that will make things better not compile lists of complaints.
We need ideas that will move us forward not backward. I would be glad to listen to anyone who has actionable ideas that would improve our current situation.
JEFF MOORE
Councilor Ward 6
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.