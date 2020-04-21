Group did job
TO THE EDITOR: Clinton County’s public health leaders show us everyday how working together benefits our community.
This synergetic and seamless public health system did not develop overnight. It started decades ago but changed significantly after 9/11 and the anthrax threats. New partners came together including public health, mental health, hospitals, law enforcement, emergency management, funeral home directors, lawyers, government representatives and educators. We attended the same conferences, drilled together, shared plans and learned what each brought to the table. We discussed all types of emergencies that might challenge our community.
This original group, now called CCMAC, the Clinton County Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee, is part of Unified Command within the local Incident Command System (ICS). All agencies received ICS training allowing for a coordinated response during emergencies.
The committee continues today and is now responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over a decade ago, all public health departments and hospitals received a mandate to develop a pandemic response plan. In Clinton County, the Health Department, hospital and others presented their emergency/pandemic plans to CCMAC. This allowed the committee to discuss and understand each other’s roles and how to coordinate a response. Members then approved each other’s plans. This phase was as important as the final written plan.
Members doubted they would ever use most components of these plans. Currently, our community is witnessing almost all aspects of these plans in action as community leaders work together mitigating this once-in-a-century event. Thank you to the original group who established such a strong response system, those who sustained it and our current leaders for being there for us today.
We appreciate all you are doing. Now, we must do our part and follow your guidance.
PAULA CALKINS LACOMBE
Retired Clinton County Director of Public Health
Plattsburgh
Give back money
TO THE EDITOR: I believe that all conservatives and Republicans in the USA should return their unemployment insurance benefit checks to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Its unemployment insurance benefits program is a joint state and federal government program and most of today's conservatives and Republicans want to cut and reduce spending on the federal government social programs that help the middle and lower classes.
What they should do is what Ronald Reagan and conservatives have been telling needy Americans to do over and over since 1980:
1. Practice a novel idea and concept and help yourself. 2. Get help from family and friends. 3. Get help from charities. 4. Get help from a church.
Practice what right-wingers preach to others. Get those hands off of my wallet and out of my pockets. Stop sucking on the taxpayers' teat.
Why should I have to subsidize them?
STEWART EPSTEIN
Rochester
