Funding cut dangerous
TO THE EDITOR: As someone who supports international health and development projects, I have come to know how important the World Health Organization (WHO) is in promoting health world-wide.
Its critical support of programs I care about like the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and the global response to the eradication of malaria (a disease that yearly kills tens of thousands of children), and of course its current help coordinating a worldwide response to COVID-19, are put in jeopardy when funding is inadequate.
Right now many, many countries, especially in the southern hemisphere, depend on WHO for technical resources in their fight against COVID-19. Just one example is WHO Health Alerts that bring COVID-19 facts to billions via WhatsApp.
WHO must be enabled to be more proactive and less political. Trump of course is doing the opposite. We need to accept and act on the fact that all countries are in this COVID-19 pandemic together.
I am saddened that our current congressional representative, Elise Stefanik, supports cutting funding to WHO at a time it is most needed. Lives will be lost.
MARTHA WEAVER
Malone
Not a celebrity
TO THE EDITOR: In this time of economic pain, as well as stress and anxiety, I have to say I was put-off by the fact that our congresswoman would pay for a large, self-congratulatory pat-on-the-back in the paper's weekend edition.
It ain't over, kiddo, and there is a tough slog ahead. Put your head down and keep working. Saying that corrections workers should have masks is not a courageous stand, it was stating the obvious; you aren't a female Nathan Hale.
And now, like Madonna and Prince before her, she has dropped her last name and has rebranded herself simply "Elise." Spare us. Get back to Washington and work on behalf of your constituents, instead of telling us how wonderful you think you are.
The last thing the North Country needs right now is a public servant who views him or herself as a political celebrity. We have enough negative fallout from our governor's swelled head; don't make it worse.
NICHOLAS NEWGARDEN
Plattsburgh
All revenue down
TO THE EDITOR: In addition to the other suffering associated with the COVID-19 crisis, it is creating huge decreases in tax revenue to all levels of government.
This can result in elimination of jobs, decrease in services, and/or increases in future taxes. The article in the Press-Republican on April 18 details how city government is beginning to deal with the crisis. A large part of the plan involves restructuring and the elimination of jobs.
While some restructuring is always necessary, now is not the time for it. A better approach is for every employee, from the mayor to the department heads to the union employees, to take a temporary pay freeze or reduction. Hopefully, the economy will recover quickly so any freeze or reduction will not last long. In the meantime, everyone keeps their jobs and their health insurance, services are maintained as far as possible, and any tax increases are kept at a reasonable level.
Once the crisis is over, restructuring can proceed in a gradual and carefully planned manner, with the majority of job losses occurring through attrition.
It's time we realized that we're all in this together.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
Made big difference
TO THE EDITOR: This week (April 19), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik continued her support of northern New York yet again, by signing on to funding that will increase aid to our underserved communities, hospitals, and nonprofits. These critical organizations have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus and need help now more than ever.
Recently, our congresswoman was called on by the YMCA to support legislation in the House of Representatives that would secure funding for essential community organizations. Within hours, Congresswoman Stefanik publicly showed her support for the YMCA and all nonprofits in northern New York and noted how critical their work is. Her actions with the YMCA demonstrate her responsiveness to the needs of our community.
Congresswoman Stefanik annnorthern New York. Her support for this legislation coupled with her swift and compassionate action should not go unrecognized.
Elise has made an immeasurable difference for our northern New York community, and we should be thankful for her ongoing vigilance for what matters in NY-21. Thank you, Congresswoman Stefanik. You have our vote this November.
HUNTER SARTWELL
Peru
