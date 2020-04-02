Not the time
TO THE EDITOR: It's not the time to debate the merits of the CARE Law. However, two things have really torqued me.
This is the third stimulus bill. The first two bills introduced by congressional Democrats were negotiated, passed and sent to the Senate and passed with a bipartisan majority.
CARE was introduced in the Republican Senate and the president requested quick bipartisan support. The Senate reached agreement and passed it, 96-0
The house, led by Pelosi, and the Democrats promised rapid approval. The unmodified bill was supported by a majority of the house and a quick vote by acclaim was scheduled.
Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie attempted to derail the effort by requiring a formal vote. Almost 200 congressmen had to return to Washington, risking exposure to the virus, to thwart Massie’s objection. The house leadership denied Massie’s request for a formal vote, denied Massie’s assertion that a quorum was not present and passed the bill.
Hurray for both parties. I wish I could vote against Massie in the fall election. He clearly demonstrated that he put his personal interests above national interests in a time of national emergency.
The bill, now before the president was truly, a bipartisan bill written by both parties. The signing ceremony should have been a bipartisan celebration. Rather, it was a Republican partisan event.
I could perhaps understand why the president excluded Speaker Pelosi, even though she worked to keep 100 percent of the house Democrats in line. But all Democrats and Republicans worked to support passage of this bill. It’s time for the president to demonstrate with both words and actions that we are all in this together. He cannot win alone.
The scientific data projects a long battle. Hopefully, a miracle and American ingenuity can get us back close to normalcy sooner rather than later.
WILLIAM STEELE, Col, Ret.
Plattsburgh
Protect healthcare workers
TO THE EDITOR: Why are our essential workers not being protected?
They should be wearing masks and gloves for their protection and the protection of people they go home to. It seems to me they are sitting ducks and will get infected at sometime.
It makes me feel that they are disposable and can be replaced, while the employers just keeping their money. Most of these jobs are low paying, and as in the case of factories and medical manufacturing, social distancing is a hard task to complete. These workers are worth being protected and even a raise in pay would be deserving.
While other people are home safe and sound, the essential workers are risking their health making sure they have what they need to continue there safe life. Again where is the protection for our essential worker, masks gloves and a deserving pay raise?
Let's protect the essential workers and respect their needs, too. I am a mother of one of those essential workers and am worried that our people are being left wide opened to get the virus. Please make their employers supply gloves and masks. Masks are available on eBay at a reasonable price, so there is no excuse. My neighbors are ordering them and receiving them in 10 days.
Please help our essential workers, too, while the other people are enjoying the safety of their homes.
MARGARET MILLER (Retired Nurse)
Chazy
There were pandemics
TO THE EDITOR: On the front page of the weekend edition, James Barcomb is suggesting that the current market collapse will recover.
History shows that will happen: post 9/11; post the real estate bubble, etc. However, he said that we have not had a pandemic in recent times.
Prior pandemics: flu H1N1 in 1918 affected 500 people, approximately one third of the world’s population, with a mortality rate of 10 percent. Flu N2N2 in 1957 spread around the world with 1.4 million deaths and 100,000 deaths in the United States. Both ancient history.
The CDC also reports that there were three pseudo-pandemics of flu in 1947 (low death rate), swine flu in 1976 that never expanded, and an epidemic of flu in 1977 that was pandemic to children.
More recent pandemics include flu H3N2 in 1968 spread around the world with an estimated 1 million deaths world wide and 100,000 deaths in the United States. In 2009, flu A (H1N1) pdm09, estimates are that 60.8 million were infected worldwide, with 274,000 hospitalizations and 12,469 deaths in the United States. It is also estimated that there were a number of deaths worldwide, with ranges from 151,700 to 575,400. All numbers from the CDC.
To say that we have not had a pandemic in modern times is simply inaccurate.
DENNIS HARRISON
Rouses Point
Mayor helps us
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is in response to Kathy Baumgarten's letter in the April 1 paper.
Really, with everything going, on you write about the Durkee Street Parking Lot. Let me remind you that the former mayor and city engineer had submitted the grant with a proposed building there. What size it was and is, is irrelevant.
And furthermore, everyone should be happy on how Mayor Read has handled crises after crises in the City of Plattsburgh. A second ambulance has been instituted at Fire House No. 2 in South Plattsburgh.
Mayor Read also got us out of a multi-million dollar financial hole. Everything happening is on the city website. Much more paving being accomplished. The fire department has been back-paid the seven years they were mistreated by two former mayors.
And lastly, the DRI money cannot be used toward downtown businesses. The money allotted for them has already been awarded.
You might want to check the facts before spreading more misinformation.
DENISE NEPHEW
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.