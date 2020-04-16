Don't approach carriers
TO THE EDITOR: During these challenging times, postal employees are essential workers keeping upstate New York connected through the mail. Whether medications, a package, a paycheck, benefits or pension check, a bill or letter from a family member, every piece of mail is important.
The Postal Service follows the social distancing precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials. You will see at your next visit to a local post office, with markings on the floor and a variety of cough/sneeze guards now in place.
We also ask people to not approach our carriers to accept delivery. Let the carrier leave the mailbox before collecting the mail. With schools not in session, children should also be encouraged to not approach a postal vehicle or carrier.
If a delivery requires a signature, carriers will knock on the door rather than touching the bell. They will maintain a safe distance, and instead of asking for a signature on their mobile device, they’ll ask for the resident’s name. Carriers will leave the mail or package in a safe place for retrieval.
We are proud of the role all our employees play in processing, transporting, and delivering mail and packages for the American public. The CDC, World Health Organization, as well as the Surgeon General indicate there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
With social distancing, we can keep the mail moving while keeping our employees, and our community, safe.
HENRY DYNKA
District Manager
U.S. Postal Service, Albany District
Thanks to volunteers
TO THE EDITOR: In a time of isolation, the volunteers of many fire districts are stepping up.
These individuals devote endless time to training, going unrecognized. They have a passion to help others, with emergency services. Thanks, to all the area departments that service our county and adjacent ones.
Their services give us comfort, knowing they’re there for us.
ANDREE LaBARGE
Plattsburgh
Stop the parades
TO THE EDITOR: I sure wish the people who think these fire parades are so awesome would consider the impact of such continuous high decibel sound assaults on residents who are negatively impacted and literally are unable to leave or wear ear plugs.
Residents have a right to quiet peaceful enjoyment of their premises, and while it's understandable to want to display shows of solidarity, surely in this day and age there are ways to better mitigate the significant negative impact on those who are harmed by exposure to such loud sounds.
And, yes, if I could find a house I could afford in the middle of nowhere so as not to be subjected to such audio assaults, I would.
LISA BROOKINGS
Plattsburgh
Pay it forward
TO THE EDITOR: On Apri 13, I was shopping at Hannaford in Plattsburgh.
There was a gentleman ahead of me at check out. He told me he was going to pay for my groceries and only asked that I pay it forward. He said, this is how we're going to get through this terrible time.
The previous day, he had run a 3 hour tab at Dunkin' Donuts. He said he goes out every day to do something good for others.
I just want to acknowledge this kind and giving person for showing that there really are good people out there and for restoring faith in this senior citizen. After much prodding, he said his name was Michael.
So, Michael, from me and the others you are being so kind to, thank you from the bottom of my heart.
NANCY BENTINE
Plattsburgh
