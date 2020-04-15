Figure it out
TO THE EDITOR: Here we go again. In a time of crisis, instead of our representatives asking what the powerful people who run things have done with our tax money, they are stirring up old rural versus urban tensions.
Elise Stefanik stands in front of a microphone and says we won’t send a percentage of our unused ventilators south to the city, instead of asking why there are not enough to begin with.
The federal government has a medical stockpile that was built with our federal tax dollars for just such a situation as we are in. Instead, rich people are getting richer (again) as states are forced to bid against each other to get the stuff we need; our state tax dollars pouring into CEOs and shareholder pockets. But instead of asking where the stuff we need is and why it isn’t available to all New Yorkers, upstate and down,
Stefanik using #upstatepeoplematter once again pits poor and underserved rural white people against poor and underserved urban black and brown people. Meanwhile Democratic and Republican politicians (Stefanik among them) sit in their penthouses and their gated estates and are not called to account.
Instead, they get us to fight each other while healthcare workers are forced to battle this dreadful disease without the supplies they need. Unbelievably, still, it seems to be the American way.
Hey, North Country neighbors, let's not fall for it.
JANE HAUGH
Upper Jay
Help is needed
TO THE EDITOR: For 20 years, we and our neighbors have been lobbying to our state representatives to get broadband to our area. Our road comprises elderly, businesses, and retirees.
We have been told over and over again a vast number of excuses, from the Adirondack Park Agency won’t allow it, to it’s too expensive for just a small community.
We have seen grants given to Slic for millions of dollars, only to upgrade those who already have broadband, leaving those of us without.
We also have been met constantly by our state representatives with the, we understand, and we’ll get back to you this week, rarely returning calls or emails.
Now more than ever with the stay at home order because of the COVID-!9 coronavirus, we as a community are devastated, for we can not work from home, can not get help or research medical problems, stay up to date with relatives and all the other benefits that most of the world has. It is essential and yet, we are the forgotten and discarded ones.
My wife and I have a business that has brought hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years to the Adirondacks . We have travelled throughout the world to much poorer countries that have broadband for all no matter how isolated.
For those of us that still have jobs and can work from home during this time of crisis, and our livelihood depends on broadband, will be devastated not having it, not being able to go to public places that do because they are closed now.
I am also a high-risk cancer patient who can not go out in public during this time.
I need to go online often to my hospital's medical portal to receive vital information and since we only have satellite with limited bandwidth and unreliable reception, this actually at times, like now during high winds and no reception, puts my life at risk. When it does work we spend now over $600 a month, which is financially unsustainable.
We are only just one of many stories of how lack of broadband or wifi is affecting our community.
This also goes for my elderly neighbors who rely on Internet for medical information.
We need help and we need it now or many of us will financially perish as well as putting our lives in danger. We have gotten in 20 years absolutely no help from our state. Please help.
DAN SNYDER
North Hudson
Don't read lips
TO THE EDITOR: In response to Geoffrey Barker's letter from April 13, Mr. Barker suggests that Legislator Dame is the only legislator to care about the financial situation the county is in and makes the same assumption about me.
Mr. Barker should understand that when a reporter calls for comment, the interview may be for 5-10 minutes which is then distilled into a few sentences. He states, "to wit, the Clinton County treasurer states 'there really is no fat to cut off.'"
To that, the residents should interpret "read my lips, pay more taxes unless the budget is reduced, cut, or modified." Mr. Barker should understand that I was speaking about how the department heads of Clinton County do a good job keeping expenses in line, hence my comment, "there really is no fat to cut off." There isn't.
The county budget officer stated such in the opening remarks of this year’s budget, "in fact, operational budget lines remain razor thin." If the reporter had unlimited space, she may have included more in the conversation we had, such as the difficult decisions that are in front of us, knowing that cuts will have to be made. There is no alternative.
The legislators, the county administrator/budget officer, and I are regularly monitoring the fiscal situation of the county. I am giving twice weekly reports of the liquid assets on hand as well as upcoming outflows so that we can make these difficult decisions.
These are things that one would not glean from reading the minutes of a legislative meeting. Mr. Barker's comments are insulting to nine county legislators, myself, and the department heads who work diligently each year to spend as little as possible, which has led to the lowering of the county tax rate in five of the last six years.
KIMBERLY DAVIS
Clinton County Treasurer
Plattsburgh
Hail Quiche Queen
TO THE EDITOR: On Saturday April 11, the Lyon Mountain Knights of Columbus Council 7215 held an Easter Quiche sale to benefit the JCEO Food Shelf located in the village of Dannemora.
Quiche Queen Sarah Munn Wojtaszek made 102 quiche.
A grand total profit of $1,000 was raised which will be used to re-supply needed food and personal care items at the above mentioned JCEO location. All Quiche were sold by pick up and/or delivery following all the cautionary measures for the prevention of COVID-19.
The Knights of Columbus would like to thank and ackowledge Sorrell-Woodward American Legion Post 1623, Lyon Mountain Lady of the Snow Catholic Daughters, Giroux's Poultry and Sysco Foods for there donations and support to this worthy and needed cause. A special thank you to Jean Leclair for help taking the orders.
Working together we will get through this national crisis.
MIKE CHASE
Grand Knight, Council 7215
BILL CHASE
Dannemora Town Supervisor
Ellenburg Depot
