Elise got message
TO THE EDITOR: The correctional officers in the North Country are essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak and, due to the nature of their work, are especially vulnerable.
However, the correctional officers in the North Country prisons didn’t even have necessary precautionary health and safety measures in place until Congresswoman Elise Stefanik called on the state to prioritize the safety of the men and women on the front lines of the prison.
It is unbelievable that the governor didn’t think about the safety and health of the North Country correctional officers and their families. However, Elise is constantly looking out for the men and women in the North Country, especially during these uncertain times, and that is exactly what she did by calling on Governor Cuomo to prioritize the health and safety of the North Country correctional officers working diligently in our prisons.
Thankfully, Elise understands the necessity of correctional officers and their importance to our community. Her efforts advocating on behalf of these brave men and women have created effective solutions. Because of Elise, correctional officers in the North Country are now permitted to bring their own personal protective equipment to work and wear N95 respirator or other surgical-type masks during work.
That is why I am planning to vote for her in November. Elise knows what our correctional officers need to do their jobs correctly.
CHRIS KYEA
AuSable Forks
No snitching needed
TO THE EDITOR: Our greatest enemies are fear and the belief we are infallible.
Essex County now asks its citizens to report those who violate its definition of social distancing, with the possibility of fines and even imprisonment.
Such behavior was introduced during World War II. Social distancing is important, but irrational fears can and will result in the continual erosion of liberties in the name of executive action.
The county in its notice of April 7 defines prohibited gatherings as “birthday parties, social gatherings, group hiking and congregating at trail heads, group bicycle rides, group recreational activities and loitering by groups of any size.”
The term group is not defined. This overreach is unprecedented in this county, yet it is but another example of the executive grab for power in time when so many people are fearful and willing to succumb to any dictate.
We are better than this and most of us are well aware of the danger of the virus and the need to be prudent with social contact. What we do not need is the incessant chattering on Facebook, MSNBC, CNN and Trump’s daily briefings, all of which increases the anxiety of those who partake.
We do need reasonably well thought out updates, but not trigger-happy responses, with little or no scientific justification, by our politicians who now want to be our saviors.
Maybe we all should remember life is precious, but life is also not indefinite. Rather than focus on the repetitive news and the rising death count, we watch a hawk fly over a field or a cat asleep on the couch and realize our homocentric view is slowly destroying everything around us.
REGINALD BEDELL, Esq.
Willsboro
Commented
