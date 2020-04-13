Not really non-partisan
TO THE EDITOR: Sailing ships…
Our presidential election is scheduled for November. Most in the medical profession believe that a branch or a new wave of COVID-19 may re-appear or still be with us. How can we avoid putting ourselves and poll workers in danger, and still exercise our right to vote?
Vote by mail is one solution, and there are surely others. Voting is the foundational act of our democracy, the one place we all have an equal voice. All eligible voters, regardless of party affiliation, should be able to vote.
Elise Stefanik has prided herself on her non-partisanship. In last night’s COVID-themed tele-town-hall she was asked if she had concerns for the November election. Her response was measured and smart, as always. She would let the health professionals make that call, later, based on “testing, testing, testing.”
We know that the wheels of large bureaucracies grind slowly.
A new stimulus bill making its way through congress right now could include funds to ensure voting accessibility for all in November.
Will Elise Stefanik support it, or has that non-partisan ship sailed?
MARCY NEVILLE
Keene
Legislative insight needed
TO THE EDITOR: This is in regards to the April 7 article, “Davis, Stec share takes on state budget.”
To glean more local information, I read the Clinton County Legislatures minutes for March 26. These are the most recent published.
Therein one can read that our Clinton County Legislature is aware the state budget will be “grim” to the counties. The state will “reauthorize a county 1 percent sales tax increase” and “Clinton County will be under a considerable amount of fiscal stress throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond.”
For the county, sales tax revenue estimates could be “short by $2.2 to $6.6 million. The county will have to find ways to get through this.”
Also of concern to us taxpayers should be the fact that under the new state budget Governor Cuomo has given himself the sole authority, if needed, to lower financial aid to the counties as he deems necessary. And, of course, this is trickle down hardships for the towns and City of Plattsburgh.
In some cases, “foreclosure actions due delinquent payment of property taxes for 2020 are postponed to 2021 due to present circumstances.” Of interest was genuine concern by Legislator Dame for the burden on taxpayers. I have witnessed this concern at previous meetings and the county, as a whole, will be void of this man’s concern when he departs.
What is of concern to me is that at this time, in the record, there is no position that the legislators and county treasurer have any intention to open and trim current budgeted items.
To wit, the Clinton County treasurer states "there really is no fat to cut off." To that, the residents should interpret "read my lips, pay more taxes" unless the budget is reduced, cut, or modified.
GEOFFREY BAKER
Plattsburgh
Cobb knows us
TO THE EDITOR: Our congressional representative should have certain qualifications.
Does she actually know the concerns of our district? Has she lived and worked in our communities? Does she have a record of community service where we live? Does she understand the common person living here? The answer for all of those questions for Tedra Cobb is an absolute yes.
Her opponent cannot answer any one of those questions positively. In Canton, we have not once seen our current representative for an open public meeting where all are invited. Not ever.
She has press releases. She has gatherings of the exceptionally wealthy, many from outside of NY-21. She has photo opportunities. She couldn’t find Degrasse, Depeyster, Chazy, Dickinson Center, West Stockholm, if you gave her a GPS. She doesn’t know us.
Our district is populated largely by common people. Our needs are quality healthcare, protecting the environment, opportunities for self improvement through education and training, a living wage. These are not Republican, Democrat, independent issues. They are people issues.
Tedra Cobb understands people. She meets, communicates and feels comfortable with farmers, laborers, cafeteria workers, healthcare workers, carpenters, teachers, and more. She does not collect campaign contributions from the wealthy. out-of-the district millionaires who don’t know where St. Regis Falls is. Tedra cares about her neighbors and will advocate for our causes.
We do not have a representative in congress who knows us now, but we need one desperately. We all need Tedra Cobb as our representative in congress. Please vote.
LAWRENCE CASEY
Canton
