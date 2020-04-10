Take no chances
TO THE EDITOR: Yesterday I went shopping, hitting three stores. I was wearing a homemade face mask. Of these stores, only the co-op had employees wearing masks. I asked the cashier at Walgreens why no one there was wearing a mask, and he said it wasn't required by the CDC and, "if I get it, I get it."
However, reflecting growing understanding of COVID-19, the CDC now recommends "wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies)." We know now that both asymptomatic people, who have the virus but don't show symptoms, and pre-symptomatic people can spread this disease. So you can carry the virus while feeling healthy, passing it on to others, especially those who are, due to age and health conditions, vulnerable.
I salute people working in essential services. It's clear that we need them, and it's unfortunate that they are often not well compensated. Because it's hard to pay for something at a six-foot distance, I urge businesses to adopt a mask policy for the safety of both employees and customers, and to adjust their policies continually to meet new recommendations. We all want to save as many lives as possible.
ELAINE OSTRY
Plattsburgh
Don't reopen economy
TO THE EDITOR: Mr. Trump is proposing opening the economy of this country on April 30.
I think this is terribly short-sighted and irresponsible to the citizenry of our country. This is a new world and new rules need to be applied through our respective state departments of health.
Many stores have instituted one way flow of traffic with one entrance, one exit and one way aisles inside, as well as a limit on the number of people inside the store at a time. Some of the grocery stores have installed Plexiglas shields at checkout between the customer and the employee. We need to have new rules for settings in restaurants. Should there be barstools? Do tables need to be situated farther apart? Should we have disposable gloves available when we enter a retail store?
These are all questions that need to be thoroughly considered. It is not time to rush this process, especially while we are still trying to contain the impact of this coronavirus. A recent study shows that saving lives results in a healthier economy in the long run. Even if Mr. Trump encourages businesses to reopen on April 30, we as consumers should hesitate to demonstrate our support by going shopping.
BARBARA DWYER
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.