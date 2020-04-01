Help your neighbor
TO THE EDITOR: Most of us are having a hard time staying away from friends and family and our normal social habits. If you want to be a victim no more, if you want to do something for yourself and others, here is a suggestion.
Buy a gift card to a favorite restaurant. You have something to look forward to and they have some immediate cash to help them through really tough times.
Be a super saint and buy one for yourself and buy one or two for friends that are having birthdays, graduations, anniversaries in the future. This a a no downside suggestion, you help them out, you give yourself a future gift and you help us avoid an economic disaster in our area. Pitch in, do your part and help out from home.
KEN PARKER
Pastor, Moriah United Methodist Church, Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church
Moriah
Don't waste time
TO THE EDITOR: Seems to me that instead of wasting bus fuel and drivers' time and efforts to deliver school food, that the Lake View campus (of Westport school) be converted into a medical intake center for those coming down with the so called Chinese flu.
The gym alone could house perhaps 40 alone.
I am sure storage could be made for classroom furnishing, but that all takes people power.
WILLIAM KUNTZ III
Elizabethtown
Ombudsmen are needed
TO THE EDITOR: During this unprecedented time for every American, this letter is regarding older adults who reside in long-term care facilities.
The New York State Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is a resident-centered and resident-directed advocacy program available to anyone residing in a nursing home, adult-care facility or family-type home across the state. The Long Term Care Ombudsman Program sponsored by North Country Center for Independence covers Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
Ombudsmen advocate for residents to address quality of life and quality of care issues along with residents' rights concerns.
At this time when visitation to facilities has been restricted, we would like families and residents to know that the Ombudsman Program must also abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New York State Department of Health guidelines for no in-person visitation. With that said, our office remains fully able to accept and receive phone calls regarding any concerns or questions you may have about care. Call 518-562-1732 to contact us.
Our certified ombudsman volunteers will be ready to return to their weekly commitment once the visitation restriction has been lifted.
As you can imagine, residents are in much need of an advocacy program during this unprecedented time. We will be scheduling our next training session when social distancing protocols are lifted, at which time we will be looking for new volunteers to become ombudsmen and help us advocate on behalf of our long-term care residents.
AMY GEHRIG
Regional Program Coordinator, Region 7
Champlain
Free the money
TO THE EDITOR: Due to the devastation wreaked upon our city economy by the COVID-19 virus, local businesses will need all the aid and support from City Hall which they can get.
Prior to the pandemic, over 70 local business owners signed a petition against the sale and development of the public land of Durkee Street parking lot to a private downstate concern. I have attended meetings and no provision to replace city snow ban parking has even been made.
City Hall has persisted in its unrelenting pursuit of this project. One can only hope the council has no conflict of interest.
Now would be the perfect time for Mayor Read to abandon this project, to free up DRI monies for our own local existing/struggling businesses, the true purpose of the Downtown Rehabilitation Initiative.
KATHY BAUMGARTEN, TSGT USAF, Ret.
Plattsburgh
