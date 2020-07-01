Flying wrong flag
TO THE EDITOR: I must have missed the influx of Southerners who have moved to the Adirondacks, but there’s no mistaking their displays of the Confederate flag, which flies from porches and pick-up trucks.
These newcomers don’t seem to understand how many Adirondack natives suffered and died while defending America.
Nelson Goff from Lewis was captured and sent to the notorious Libby Prison in Virginia. Three years later he staggered home, broken and unable to work or support his family. Two of his sons, Jeremy and Chesley, died fighting Confederates and they are still buried in Southern soil. Edward McManus from Elizabethtown survived starvation in two Southern prisons before escaping from a freight car carrying him and other Adirondack soldiers to certain death by starvation in a Confederate prison. Myron Arnold of Ausable Forks was shot in the leg by Confederates and bled to death on the side of a road in Virginia.
Adirondack men of all colors fought to defend America.
Lafayette Mason, a free black man from New Russia, was tortured when he was taken prisoner by the Confederates, but managed to escape and make it to the Adirondacks where he was safe. I wonder if he would feel safe now? More than 39,000 New York men died fighting the Confederates. In the Civil War, New York suffered more deaths than any other state in the Union.
New Yorkers, both men and women, fought to save America. New Yorkers were wounded and died at the hands of traitors who supported slavery and fought under the Confederate flag.
Today’s lovers of the Confederacy don’t seem remember that Confederates were the losers, they lost the war and cost America more casualties than any other war in our history. Confederate lovers in the Adirondacks would be better off moving back to the South. Their Stars and Bars might be welcome in Dixie, but not in the Adirondacks. Our ancestors fought and died to save America, not destroy it.
The brave Adirondack men from the past would be outraged at the sight of their enemies’ symbol, the Confederate flag, flying on Adirondack soil. Residents of the Adirondacks should proudly fly the American flag here in the High Peaks, not the flag of a defeated enemy.
MARGARET BARTLEY
Retired History Teacher
New Russia
Don't open up
TO THE EDITOR: While our backs are turned, trying to figure out who is in or outside of our Covid bubble, or for some of us, whether we can return to work/school/with childcare, pay the rent, buy food or repair the car, there are companies who are gleefully capitalizing on the distractions brought to us, courtesy of the pandemic.
The list seems endless: 1) bail-out funds meant to support small businesses going to huge, polluting oil and gas industries that were on shaky ground before the pandemic; 2) tax breaks, loans, waivers of fees on industry extraction from public lands; 3) easing of restrictions on logging, grazing and disposal of hazardous wastes on those same public lands; 4) easing of crucial environmental regulations found in the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and particularly ironic, the Clean Air Act.
We have a virus attacking weak lungs. And yet the EPA recently refused to tighten requirements for smoke stack particulate matter that weaken those same lungs, most often within the bodies of black and brown people living in neighborhoods alongside industries that watch the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than the hospitalization rate of its neighbors.
Remember acid rain and its effects on our lakes? A recent increase might be the start of a trend. Vigilance is in order.
Understandably clutching at some silver lining, much of the general public notes only that the pandemic has reduced smog, cleaned some city waterways and decreased human presence on city streets so that wild animals have ventured in to explore.
Make no mistake: the cleanup is short lived, and the surge of opening up under weakened regulations and rules is already placing us quickly and irreversibly down a very different path.
Keep watch.
KATHARINE PRESTON
Essex
Knees upon necks
TO THE EDITOR: You ran a letter of mine back in May. I don't know whether you would consider a poem, but here is one in the form of a rondeau which expresses thoughts about injustice, racial, ethnic and otherwise.
The knees are always there upon their necks.
Land grabs and slavery, what else should we expect?
Native Americans, the black, the brown,
The Jews, poor immigrants, it always comes around,
The oppressors’ roundelay. Don’t know who’s next.
But the knees are always there upon their necks.
It always starts with lies, vile epithets,
That like viruses invade our thoughts, infect,
Our souls. How can Americans be proud
When the knees are always there upon their necks?
The demons we thought buried resurrect.
Anger, the monument our past erects.
Wake up, America, the protests should be loud,
But always and forever the hatred comes around,
And the knees are always there upon their necks.
JAMES KOBAK JR.
Keene Valley
