Return bike lanes
TO THE EDITOR: The city has decided to eliminate the bike lanes on City Hall Place, not even allowing public discussion.
These lanes are the only safe way for bikers to safely transit downtown. New York state traffic law states bikers must use bike lanes when marked.
Well, these lanes are marked but blocked off and unusable. How is this not illegal? There is not enough space left for both bikes and vehicles, it is a dangerous situation and it seems the city Is allowing some to gain financially at the expense of others’ safety.
This is wrong. The eateries on City Hall Place have the whole street of parking spaces for tables; they do not need the bike lane, as well. Perhaps Plattsburgh should change its motto from “Lake City” to “Profit Over Lives.” Why should a bicyclist’s life be put in danger simply so a restaurant can sell booze and food to someone else?
The bike lanes must be restored.
STEVE GRAF
Plattsburgh
Hand for Elise
TO THE EDITOR: The actions taken by the state of New York have caused a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths within our state, whether it be charging outside volunteers for coming in and saving our lives, to sending COVID-19 patients and staff into nursing homes, or Mayor de Blasio calling on New Yorkers to go out on the town as the virus spread.
Some of these actions were foolhardy but others were downright deadly.
The directive to require nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients contributed to the disproportionate death within nursing homes; over 5,000 seniors in our communities have now died. An investigation into the policy and early actions taken must be done, at best, we will learn for future pandemics, at worst, we can find systematic mishandling that killed New Yorkers.
Now that investigations are being called for, leading the charge is Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Cuomo has back pedaled on his orders and the governor has tried to scapegoat blame to the federal government and the CDC. The governor forced nursing homes to accept patients without the ability to confirm COVID-19 testing had been performed and what the result was.
I applaud Congresswoman Stefanik and others who are calling for an investigation into Gov. Cuomo and his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Thank you, Elise, for the accountability.
HUNTER SARTWELL
Peru
Thanks to all
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to thank the Knights of Columbus of Lyon Mountain for their Quiche Event with the proceeds raised for the Dannemora Outreach, and Kelly Rose, village deputy clerk, Donna Taylor, village clerk, Cub Scout Pack 35/Saranac, Pat and Kathy Buckley, the Champlain Morgan Horse Club, Methodist Church of Dannemora, St. Joseph’s parishioners, St. Bernard’s Parishioners and the CDA for their generous food donations.
Also to Alan and Margo Kourofsky and Steve and Diane Petrashune and the Rotary Club for their generous monetary donations.
We rely on these donations which helps us to stock our shelves to be able to feed those struggling through difficult times and now especially with the coronovirus adding so much more uncertainty. It is through their generosity that helps us to be able to help those in need, neighbor helping neighbor.
Again, thanks so much.
BRENDA OWEN
Dannemora Outreach
