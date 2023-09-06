TO THE EDITOR: We would like to thank all of the generous vendors and others who donated items and gift certificates to our Chinese auction on Aug. 27 at Lyon Mountain American Legion Post 1623.
It was a success because of all of you and the people who came on Sunday. We can’t thank you enough for your generosity.
Also, thank you to our workers: Connie Hamelin, Albert Blaine, Doreen Benware, Barb LaDuke, Bill LaDuke, Mary Fortin, Michael Tolosky, Fab Durnin, Peggy Tolosky, Janet Collins, Sandy Derr, Megan LeClair, Patti Rabideau and Terry Rabideau.
Also, thank you to the people who made and donated food: Albert Blaine, Diane Olson, Janet Collins, Billie Jo Carter and Michael Tolosky. Special thanks to Bill Sorrell, Frank Yanulavich, Chris Fountain and Bert Wilcox.
We couldn’t have done it without you.
PATTI RABIDEAU, Adjutant
RON CHASE SR., Commander
JEAN LECLAIR, Organizer
Lyon Mountain
TO THE EDITOR: The Town of Jay Highway Department as of Sept. 4 will have lost three hard working, dedicated employees within a month.
These people are our family, friends, and colleagues who have always stepped up to the task at hand. Of most importance this letter is for me to say thank you to Erin Himmel, Norman Coolidge, and Kevin Lincoln.
Their dedication will not be forgotten but their absence will be felt for years to come. Having had conversations with all three gentlemen recently there are some similar and different reasons for them resigning.
To state a few reasons, not in any specific order, are the many seven day work weeks and overwhelming work hours dedicated to the job. Competing wages which has and is a nationwide issue.
Members of the Town of Jay Board on many occasions have attempted to micromanage the highway department.
I presented this question to the board at a recent special town meeting and we the community have still not received an answer. Town law states the elected highway superintendent is his own authority, yet this rule has been ignored by the town supervisor and several board members.
This is not the first time this board has ignored town law. The Town of Jay Board currently has a town councilman whose permanent residence is in the Town of Black Brook in Clinton County.
From my observation attending the special town meeting about this loss of employee crisis and after speaking with all three gentlemen leaving there was not an honest, sincere, direct attempt to retain these employees.
I’m asking community members to get involved by asking board members hard questions they are responsible for answering. Attend board meetings. It’s every persons right to be informed, but you must get involved.
SPENCER REYNOLDS
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: It’s so blatant, obvious. The day before Super Tuesday, the Left will stop at nothing, and from what i’ve heard New Hampshire (the state) is next for some stupid move.
They won’t beat the MAGA team in the long run.
JAMES BASS
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: The Town of Schuyler Falls wishes to say a big thank you to all those who participated, volunteered, helped, sponsored, and/or attended the town’s 175th Anniversary Celebration on Aug. 12 and 13.
We have received very positive feedback and appreciation from many families and individuals who enjoyed the events.
Thank you to Casella Waste Systems, major sponsor of Festival Days, for the kids’ activities, trackless train, and more, and for participating in the parade and festival. Thank you to Ryan’s Masonry and Schuyler Falls Minimart for their significant help, and for the massive fireworks display they sponsored on Saturday evening.
Thanks to American Legion Post 1619 Honor Guard who began the opening ceremony with a 21-gun salute to all veterans and service members. Honored guests in attendance included State Senator Dan Stec (also in the parade), State Assemblyman Billy Jones, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s representative, Jonathan Carman, and Town of Plattsburgh Deputy Supervisor Chuck Kostyk.
They all presented proclamations and provided congratulatory comments. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sent a letter of greetings. Other dignitaries included Clinton County Legislators Rick Potiker (Area 5/previous Schuyler Falls town supervisor) and David Bezio (Area 4).
The grand marshals of the parade, Joanne and Jim Hockney, long-time active residents of Schuyler Falls town, were also honored.
Thanks to these additional sponsors, volunteers, and vendors, along with so many others: Town of Schuyler Falls Highway and Recreation departments, town board and Town Hall employees; NYSEG, NYSCOPBA, Clinton County Fire and EMS, Clinton County Sheriff, Clinton County Highway Department, State Department of Transportation, Rock’s Grocery, Nick Bola, all parade, festival and opening ceremony participants, and the Press-Republican, for 175th Anniversary Celebration event coverage.
The Town of Schuyler Falls was pleased to provide this celebration for the town residents and local community in honor of our town’s 175th anniversary.
KEVIN J. RANDALL
Supervisor Town of Schuyler Falls
