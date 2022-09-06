TO THE EDITOR: I want to thank the kind gentleman in the Chevy Equinox who was at Denton’s store and helped me with directions to the Blueberry Hill trails in Elizabethtown.
Not only did he give me directions, he showed up at my destination to make sure I got there. It’s nice to see there is still good in the world.
Thank you again. I hope this letter reaches you.
BETH CHRISTON
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: The new school year is just around the corner and it’s important for students, educators and parents to be aware of the public health threat posed by vaping.
Even with the youth smoking rate at an all-time low, the vaping rate is still on the rise and represents a serious concern for young people. According to the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Tobacco Products, the agency that enforces the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product on the market among middle and high school students, with one in nine high schoolers and one in 36 middle schoolers vaping.
For teachers and parents, e-cigarettes can be tough to spot, with some devices as small as a USB flash drive. They also emit low levels of aerosol “vapor” and can be used discreetly. Most contain nicotine, with some containing as much as a pack of cigarettes.
Vape aerosol contains a variety of chemicals, not just nicotine.
The flavors themselves may contain chemicals that pose health risks.
Users are likely inhaling potentially toxic metal particles like chromium, nickel, lead, tin and aluminum.
Teens looking to kick vaping to the curb can find resources to help them quit by visiting smokefree.gov and teen.smokefree.gov/quit-vaping, or by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or texting DITCHJUUL to 88709. Locally, teens and adults should consult with their healthcare providers for help. Many work in conjunction with a tobacco treatment specialist, a professional specially trained to assist people wanting to quit nicotine.
Get in touch to learn more: call (518) 891-5855 or email apatraw@heartnetwork.org.
ARRIANA PATRAW
Project Coordinator, Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free North Country The Heart Network Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: I want to thank the lady who paid for my coffee in early August at the Stewart’s Shop on Rugar Street.
It goes to show you there is actually good people that pay it forward. I hope that i can return the favor to you someday. Thanks again for getting my coffee this morning.
Have a great day and thanks for putting a smile on my face.
JOHN SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to thank all of the generous vendors and others who donated items and gift certificates to our Chinese auction on Aug. 28 at Lyon Mountain American Legion Post 1623.
It was a success because of all of you and the people who came on Sunday. We can’t thank you enough for your generosity.
Also, thank you to our workers: Anna Golovach, Albert Blaine, Doreen Benware, Barb LaDuke, Bill LaDuke, Mary Fortin, Michael Tolosky, Peggy Tolosky, Jim Kowalowski, Linda Kowalowski, and Terry Rabideau.
Also, thank you to the people who made and donated food: Albert Blaine, Patti and Terry Rabideau, Janet Collins, and Michael Tolosky.
We couldn’t have done it without you.
PATTI RABIDEAU, Adjutant
RON CHASE SR., Commander
JEAN LECLAIR, Organizer
Lyon Mountain
TO THE EDITOR: The Town of Black Brook wishes to thank the businesses, organizations, and community members so very much for their recent sponsorships towards our Community Labor Day Celebration being held on Sunday, Sept. 4.
As a sponsor, your contribution is vital to our events. The Town of Black Brook is extremely grateful and appreciative of all the sponsorships received, we cannot succeed without the generosity of your support. Thank you to our sponsors: Northline Utilities, Finney Sports, Anco Heating, Stewart’s Shops, Mike Foote Insurance, Berkshire, Community Bank, Heidrick-Zaumetzer Funeral Home, Black Brook General Store, Fern Lake Association, Pioneer Wastemanagement, Jamie and Chelley Martineau, Illuminating Concepts, Ss&J Northeast Development, Randy and Peggy Douglas, Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union, Laberge Group, Gordon Oil, And Market32.
JON DOUGLASS
Town of Black Brook Supervisor AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: This is a tale of three eyesores.
Two that are, and one that isn’t. The quickest way to lose the tourist attraction of Plattsburgh is to throw up an ugly steel structure to Vermont, i.e., an ugly bridge.
The second eyesore is the big electrical tower on Bridge and Peru streets.
The third eyesore is your downtown parking lot.
But this is the only one that happens not to be an eyesore.
NEAL DUFFY
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.