TO THE EDITOR: This letter concerns an issue that is affecting all humanity; the terrible, horrendous, and senseless war in Ukraine.
The conflict has caused disarray in world markets, inflation, uncertainty in energy supplies especially in Europe, millions of displaced innocent people, and thousands of people brutally tortured and killed. This is the worst manmade disaster since WWII.
Yet, there is so much complacency and apathy. The world is still fighting COVID, which has caused millions of deaths worldwide. Here in the U.S. we are in turmoil with political divisions. Why is it so difficult to be able to unite in prayer at least for world peace especially in Ukraine?
I am very disappointed in many of the Catholic pastors in this area. I have personally petitioned some of them to include Ukraine in their prayer intentions. They have done so occasionally, but not consistently.
There is one parish that does include prayers for Ukraine consistently, St. Mary’s Church in Champlain.
I think it is time overdue for many of the local pastors to follow the example of Bishop Lavalley and our Pope Francis and include Ukraine and all other issues affecting humanity in their daily prayer intentions.
PAUL RASCOE
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: A more-than-simple majority has supported President Biden’s recent decision to provide partial waiving of student loan repayments.
But a considerable minority has disapproval.The grounds of many naysayers have been that many families have paid for their children’s higher education expenses, but now their taxes will be covering the loan waivers. However, they are overlooking the important change in the financing of public higher education over the past half century.
When I came to Plattsburgh State in the fall of 1972 as a faculty member, New York state paid two-thirds of a college student’s costs. Thereafter, the percentage steadily began to dwindle, to the point that in recent years it has been around one-sixth: from 67% down to 17%.
Since the state’s general public regularly opposed raising taxes to cover such budgetary expenditures, the Legislature took the easy way out: force the SUNY trustees to raise tuition and fees.
Families saved on general taxes, but paid or incurred debts to make up the difference, minus whatever scholarship money they could obtain.
Until the Great Recession (2007-2009), students could generally keep up, paying off their student loans and starting to build some net worth, as the economy and job market could keep their head above water.
But the last 15 years have seen rapidly rising college costs, wages not keeping up with prices, and slow expansion of good-paying jobs. For those under 40, this has meant putting off the customary elements of accumulating net worth: car, home, retirement investment. That has long-term effects not only on them, but on the economy in the future.
Loan forgiveness is a government, a public, benefit, that is warranted, even if many grudgingly question whether it is deserved.
STUART F. VOSS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Why do the police not submit a reasonable list of their police activity to the newspaper so the public can have some insight as to where their taxpayer funds are being spent?
They used to and suddenly stopped years ago. It is the largest item on the city budget, and the general public, through the tradition of the press, doesn’t even get a peep of what they’re doing.
If my property tax is going to be this high I want to see results, not just city officers following around to State Police murder scenes they don’t need help at.
JAMES LAVONE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I, like many of Elise’s constituents, am appalled that she chose to co-sponsor a federal bill that denies women the right to choose an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Elise touts her position on abortion is supported by her constituents. While that is true for some constituents, it is not true for the majority.
The “2020 Jefferson County Survey of the Community” by The Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College found 62% of adults surveyed responded positively to the statement, “Choosing abortion is a woman’s right, and society should protect that right.”
Only 33 % responded to the statement, “Abortion is morally wrong, and society should prohibit it.” In corresponding surveys in St. Lawrence and Lewis County, over half of adults surveyed supported a woman’s right to choose, 68% and 54% respectively, and a minority agreed that abortion is morally wrong, 26% and 37% respectively.
I have confidence that there is similar support for choice among voters throughout NY-21.
For years, traditional Republicans advocated for less government in our lives. But today, Elise and other radicalized Republicans support legislation giving the government power over the most personal decision a pregnant person can make about their own body.
The First Amendment of the US Constitution states we have a right to practice our own religion or no religion at all. Its Establishment Clause prohibits the government from establishing an official religion and prohibits actions that unfairly favors one religion over another. Many states enacted abortion bans following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe. Many state legislators based their decisions on their religious beliefs. This causes me great alarm and fear where our country is headed.
Mid-term elections are soon. I urge voters to vote for pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot.
MARGOT GOLD
Saranac Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.