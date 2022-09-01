TO THE EDITOR: I have voted for almost 70 years and been registered as a Republican for almost all of those years. The majority of those years, I have voted in what is now the 21st Congressional District. I have voted in Elise Stefanik’s district as long as she has run for congress.
I voted for Ms. Stefanik until 2016. With the campaign and election of Donald Trump, I became a RINO.
There’s a mid-term election with Ms. Stefanik running.
Recently, I heard her declare on North Country Public Radio that folks should not bother to listen to the Jan. 6 Committee’s reports because they were just Democrat propaganda. She also affirmed Trump’s statement that the presidential election was stolen from him.
I have found a number of cases where she voted against something that passed, and then took credit for the action when it turned out it was liked by her constituents and didn’t offend Trump. She is being considered, at least as a thank-you from Donald Trump, as a potential candidate for vice president in 2024.
I do not think Ms. Stefanik is stupid. Perhaps she is so bedazzled by her success in the party or by being considered for vice president that she has given up her sense of self respect. Perhaps she has decided the Constitution of the United States of America has served its purpose and that it’s time to form a new style of government.
Shame on you Ms. Stefanik.
As a member of the armed services and as a village and town office holder, I have sworn to protect and defend the Constitution, the same oath that Ms. Stefanik has sworn.
This is my attempt to honor that oath.
I urge every voter in the 21st Congressional District to vote Democrat in this fall’s election.
JAMES ROGERS III
Lake Placid
TO THE EDITOR: In her condemnation of student loan forgiveness, Congresswoman Stefanik, along with the rest of the GOP, tries to pit people against each other, claiming that the plan means working-class people bankrolling the elites.
This is an odd argument to make as many students are in fact working class.
Under the plan, you will be forgiven 10K of debt if you earn less than 125K a year, and 20K if you have received a Pell grant. Fifty-one percent of Pell grant funds go to students whose families earn less than 20K a year. For 2022-23, you can’t get a Pell grant if your expected family contribution is more than $6,206, and you can’t receive more than $6,895.
Students who will benefit are hardly the elites of Harvard. They are many students at colleges across the North Country. I disagree with the editorial board about the amount being insignificant as I know many students who will not shrug at 10K.
I teach at SUNY Plattsburgh, and Stefanik would be surprised to know how many students are categorized as “high need,” coming from all corners of New York State, including the North Country.
On campus, we have a food bank. Over the years, I have heard many local students talk about their families’ struggling finances.
College, as Stefanik well knows, increases students’ earning power and allows them to realize their goals. We all benefit from an increasingly educated society. Seeing that there are more working-class students than ever, and that college is more expensive than ever, it’s even more important to help them.
I do agree with Stefanik that colleges should be cheaper. This would require increased government funding, funding that has been in a decades-long decline. I look forward to seeing what solutions she puts forth in Congress to serve her young constituents and their families.
DR. ELAINE OSTRY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Once again Elise is leading on an issue and the Democrats will likely ignore her common sense fix. The REAL Reforms Act aims to solve some of the real problems with student loans without massive spending that is only going to make inflation worse.
A blanket forgiveness of loans is a ludicrous idea because there is no such thing as loan forgiveness, the debt will have to be paid one way or another. It’s not right to make those who haven’t gone to college and instead chose other career paths pay for the loans of those who went. It is fundamentally wrong.
Elise’s act will go after some of these predatory processes that have led to absurd student loans. I know it’s cliche to use her campaign slogan but Elise does deliver real results and would deliver even more if the radical Democrats would agree to common-sense legislation.
POLLY BELANGER
Willsboro
