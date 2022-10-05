TO THE EDITOR: The former Republican, now Trumplican, Party forgets that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens.
It is apparent that Elise Stefanik has forgotten these words and is now one of Trump’s lackeys, supporting power for the politicians as their number one priority and damn the citizens.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: In this November’s general election, my choice for New York State Supreme Court justice in the Fourth Judicial District is Robert J. Muller.
I am not enrolled in any political party and I always try to choose the candidate that is best qualified for the position.
That is why my choice for re-election to the New York State Supreme Court is Robert J. Muller. In his 14 years of service as a Supreme Court judge, Justice Muller has demonstrated a well-earned reputation for high integrity and fairness, and that comes as no surprise to me.
I have known Justice Muller most of my adult life. Judge Muller’s decisions and his writings demonstrate that he understands that court cases are about people with real-life problems that require pragmatic solutions resolved in a fair and timely manner. Judge Muller’s decisions are based on sound judicial policy, never party labels.
Whatever your party affiliation, Justice Muller deserves your vote.
FRANK J. MUNOFF
Queensbury
TO THE EDITOR: Threats to our energy supplies are real.
There are political threats. Look at Europe facing winter cold without assured heating fuel because of Putin shutting off natural gas supplies as punishment for Europe’s support of Ukraine.
There are climate disaster threats. Look at Hurricane Ian’s destruction of the grid in Florida last week.
We in the North Country are especially at risk. We are at the end of long and precarious supply lines for energy. Too much of the world’s sources of gasoline and heating oil are controlled by authoritarian governments in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela, and Iran that are ever ready to use their control over supply as a weapon against us, reducing supplies and raising prices as they see fit.
We voters in NY-21 need a leader who will help us build secure supplies of our own energy.
The federal government recently enacted legislation that is a start. Over the next 10 years, it is estimated that the average family in NY-21 will be able to obtain over $10,000 in credits and rebates to produce our own energy from residential solar and to use that energy to power our electric vehicles, heating systems and appliances.
The annual savings per household will be huge, and our payments to foreign dictators diminished greatly.
Yet, our current representative in Congress voted against the legislation. Why?
Elise Stefanik has not shown her commitment to work in a bipartisan way to secure our energy independence.
Vote for a professional with extensive training and experience in international risk assessment, who’s shown his ability to work with both parties, Matt Castelli.
BOB PENSKI
Colton
TO THE EDITOR: When Elise Stefanik first ran for Congress, I overheard her speaking to a group of folks on a sidewalk in Essex. She sounded fresh, bright and sincere back then and I’d like to believe she was.
In the ensuing years, however, I’ve watched in dismay as she’s spiraled deeper and deeper into the netherworld of political ambition and power. If, indeed, she ever had a true code of ethics, it’s evaporated like the morning mist as she misrepresents her allegiances, lies about her accomplishments and betrays virtually daily the Constitution and rule of law she swore to uphold by challenging the results of a fair election without a shred of evidence.
Although they will smile convincingly, claim to ”feel your pain” and promise you things they know you want, the litmus test for bad guys in politics, as in practically every other area, is quite simple.
Investigate who taught them what they believe, keep a close eye on what they actually do, rather than what they claim to do, and observe the company they keep.
In Ms. Stefanik’s case, her hero, Donald Trump, was mentored by the infamous Roy Cohn. And although her press releases would have you believe she supports women, veterans, farmers and the Blue, her Congressional voting record proves otherwise. As to her allies in Congress and their devotion to the Constitution, you need only refer to their responses regarding Jan. 6th.
In November, we have a chance at last to replace Elise by electing an eminently qualified candidate with an actual record of achievement, and, most important of all, personal integrity.
Sometimes the choice between candidates is like deciding between steak and lobster. This time, it’s easy. The choice is between steak and rotten fish.
SUSAN PULITZER
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: Having served for nearly three decades as the supervisor for the Town of Plattsburgh, I believe I am a good judge of the character and dedication of those who gave of themselves, and continue to do so, in the cause of public service.
Supreme Court Judge Robert Muller is such a public servant. He is running for reelection this November and has repeatedly shown himself a patient, thoughtful and careful judge.
He has issued numerous decisions affecting matters of greatest importance to us in the North Country and has never lost sight of the impact each of his decisions have on the lives and livelihoods of the people who come to his court.
He is as highly qualified as they come, and I support his reelection without hesitation. When you look up his background, as you should, I doubt anyone will disagree with me, and the many retired judges and lawyers who have endorsed him, that we are all better off to keep him where he is.
ARTHUR L. LEFEVRE
Plattsburgh
