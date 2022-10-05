Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin, Eastern Clinton, Western Clinton and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. In Vermont, Western Franklin, Lamoille, Washington, Eastern Franklin and Eastern Chittenden Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&