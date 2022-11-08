TO THE EDITOR: Inflation is currently the No.1 issue in this fall’s mid-term election.
The vast majority in the nation are affected, some quite critically in terms of providing the basic essentials for their families.
For the first 40 years of my life, there were periodic rises in inflation, but the from mid-1980s, there has been a low, constant level of inflation, 1-2% rise annually.
The recent, quick rise in inflation has caught the nation off-guard, and alarmed many.
By contrast, the people of Ukraine, caught off-guard last February, have been faced with the loss of home, separation of families, disruptions in basic public services, physical violence, even death. Yet, they have become laser-focused on the direction, even fate, of their nation. They have been willing to endure often great suffering and sacrifice to first regain all of their homeland and then forge a new nation built on the foundations of democracy, freedom, and self-determination.
Today, our nation is at a crossroads as well. What direction should it take? What are its foundational principles and cultural values?: The rule of law; the historical evolution of freedom and recognized rights to the benefit of increasing numbers of its population since the nation’s founding; the right to determine our individual lives as part of a larger community of interests.
Inflation will hurt, it will come and go. Surely, we can endure it for the short-term. But if we lose the core foundation of our nation, it will take a far, far longer time to recover. Please vote with these larger priorities in mind.
STUART VOSS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Sixty years ago last month, our country, under President John F. Kennedy, was faced with the Cuban Missile Crisis, compliments of the U.S.S.R.’s aggression.
We don’t hear much about these events in our history anymore. Do they teach history anymore in our schools? Good or bad, these events matter.
I heard that under the Reagan administration, the Secretary of Education canceled teaching civics in classrooms.
I remember growing up how our teachers would take our classes to the voting polls to see first-hand the process by which our democracy exists.
It’s amazing, or should I say shocking, how many people don’t vote. It is truly an honor and duty to do so.
MARY A. BETRUS
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to thank the nice couple who came to my assistance on Aug. 23 when my wife fell at Aldi market and broke her hip.
The husband was kind enough to drive my car to the E.R. while his wife followed in their car.
I will always remember their kindness.
PAT O’BRIEN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The United Methodist Women of Brainardsville United Methodist Church are sponsoring their annual mitten tree project.
Donations of new mittens, hats, scarves, gloves and money will be greatly appreciated.
These items will be given to area children and adults alike.
Money received will be used to supply extra hats, mittens and other necessary needs.
CONNIE WILCOX
Chateaugay
TO THE EDITOR: The Town of North Elba voters have a clear, uncomplicated and non-confusing opportunity to prevent the licensing and subsequent opening of pot stores, shops, smoking bars, etc. in our town by voting yes to both propositions on Nov. 8.
This will block the efforts of those who desire to do this in and to our town, of approximately 8,000 residents, who could eventually be damaged by the cannabis industry.
Will the proponents of establishing these sale and usage sites, including some on our town board, ignore and attempt to work around and against the will of the electorate? Perhaps; but that is when we, who oppose these establishments, keep pushing back with greater determination to protect our community.
Many years ago we united to prevent betting parlors from setting up shop here in our town. We did it then, for both moral and sound business reasons, and we can do it again, for God, country and family.
SANDRA LESSARD
Lake Placid
TO THE EDITOR: Veterans take the wheel. Sinister nations are on the move.
I want to encourage my fellow veterans to play it forward. Push the envelope to the churches, schools, civic, business and social organizations. Young men and women would greatly benefit from the education, training and experience the Armed Forces offers. Share your rare and rich military experience.
The world situation today requires uniformed individuals who are intelligent, spiritual, patriotic and physically fit. Take a second oath of allegiance by encouraging today’s generation to serve.
To speak out may require a few moments of anxiety on your part; to do nothing will allow evil nations on either side of the oceans to perpetuate their villainous agendas against the United States.
TOM AZAR
Chaplain, USAF, Retired Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I found it rather interesting in the Flashback feature the other day, when 50 years ago the Crete Civic Center was being built, and 25 years before that local government official were pleading to get funding for a civic center.
Fast forward 50 years and now due to mismanagement and neglect local officials only solution is to tear the building down instead of repairing and maintaining it.
Why are there so many mismanaged projects in the City of Plattsburgh, for example the sledge plant, City Gym, City Farmers Market, placing a pollution control plant on the lakeshore in the mouth of a beautiful river; the list goes on.
The only answer available is to walk away from resources the city has costing taxpayers even more money. How did the gift of the Crete Civic Center go from a $5 million free gift to an empty building in 50 years?
No more craft fairs, concerts, wrestling, Octoberfests, snowmobile races, building expos, car shows, and recreation activities provided to the community? As soon as the Crete building hits the ground just wait for the announcement of private facility to be built on the waterfront, lining local politicians pockets.
Who do they think they are fooling, wasting our money and resources? Fix the problem, don’t create more.
THOMAS DRAGOON
West Chazy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.