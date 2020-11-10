TO THE EDITOR: This letter is to publicly express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, community and all the medical employees that have continued to care and support me following my accident.
On May 10, I sustained a traumatic neck injury at my winter home in Dunedin, Florida which required two surgeries.
The surgeries were performed at Bayfront Trauma Center Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Following the surgeries and time spent in ICU, I moved into acute rehab. Wanting to continue rehab in my New York state hospital network, a move was initiated. Fortunately, through the generosity and prayers of family and friends to whom I will always be grateful, I was medically air transported to the UVM Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital in Elizabethtown.
Arriving at this facility, which a physician in Florida referred to as an “Adirondack gem,” late on June 26, I immediately comprehended why this term was used. To my good fortune, administrators, doctors, nurses, patient care technicians, therapists, maintenance, cafeteria staff and all the other support staff were all part of the outstanding professional care team who provided me services needed to achieve my personal goal.
My goal was to rehab and be able to walk out of the facility on my own. On Aug. 26, through the grace of God, this goal was reached. I feel certain that without the sincere dedication of all employees at UVMHN-ECH, my goal would not have been accomplished in such a timely manner.
Presently, I am focusing on wellness goals at Pearl Physical Therapy in Plattsburgh, where my improvements are above and beyond my expectations.
Much heartfelt thanks and gratitude for all of the love, prayers, encouragement and support given to me in this difficult time. May God bless all of you, and, as one of our favorite quotes says, remember to always “count the rainbows in your life, not the storms.”
JOHN CHAMPINE SR.
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties are great places to live, work and raise a family.
I have been fortunate to be welcomed like family here and couldn’t imagine a better place to live. Part of what makes this area such a great place is the people; there is a great sense of community here and people genuinely care about each other.
I have seen close up the various organizations that United Way supports. ACAP, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, JCEO, RSVP of Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties, Literacy Volunteers, YMCA, and the Senior Citizens Council to name a few.
Between myself, my family, and my friends, we have received support from over five individual organizations that United Way supports. I know that the economy on a national level is unsettled and we are all working tirelessly to keep our homes and businesses afloat in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, as one person once told me, a crisis is never scheduled. No one schedules to be out of work or to get sick. A youth does not wait until times are good to get involved in drugs or to need help with homework. Our senior citizens would prefer not to need Meals on Wheels.
At times like we are in now is when the services of a lot of the programs we support are needed most. As we look to cut back on some things, I hope that United Way is not one of them. In fact, it is time to step up and support our community no matter how small the donation may be. This year, we are working to serve 80,000 residents within our three-county outreach.
This is money that stays in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, goes to Clinton, Essex and Franklin county agencies, benefiting Clinton, Essex and Franklin county residents. We need your contributions and we need you to encourage those around you to contribute as well. Please, help me in my march around the counties and support our community by supporting United Way.
For more information, please contact Kathy Snow, at 518-563-0028, or visit the United Way website at www.unitedwayadk.org, or your contribution can be mailed to 45 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
If you have made your contribution, thank you. Rest assured your dollars will be wisely used to change lives right here in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
NICOLE CLINE
Jay
