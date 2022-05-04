TO THE EDITOR: In response to the letter from Chuck Damp (on anti-President Biden signage), I must say I have noticed multiple examples of what he described on our trips to, from and during our four month stay in Florida.
I don’t recall ever seeing such a blatant display of disrespect or combativeness, especially by businesses, in the past. It is a sad commentary of how deeply divided we are as a nation when discourse is reduced to such a degrading level.
Our country has survived difficult times in the past. We are a great nation when we recognize the value of our diversity instead of denigrating it. We can disagree without being crude.
Hopefully, we will find a better way to express differing views, in the not too distant future.
PATRICIA CARPENTER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to respond to the mayor’s proposal to discontinue the free access to the city beach and put in parking fees.
I believe the proposed fee was $18 a day. That’s pretty steep and would create a barrier to one of our greatest assets for lower-income residents. The mayor suggested that people would still be able to park outside the beach entrance and listed the dog park parking lot as a possibility. I was just at the dog park recently. There are signs there that say “parking for dog park only.”
That’s understandable, as it’s a small parking lot. So if people start parking there to go to the beach, where will people park who simply want to use the dog park?
Beyond that, has he not thought to consider the fees at the state park right next door? State park fees are generally $6-$10 a day. I believe the one on Cumberland Head is $7 a day for beach access. Senior citizens over 62 get in for free on weekdays. Why would anyone pay $18 to park at the city beach when they could just go next door and pay much less. It’s literally the same beach.
I understand that Plattsburgh is not a wealthy city and needs to generate income. I have no problem with ideas like putting in parking meters downtown. But part of the responsibility of local governments is to provide amenities to its citizens that make it a livable city. Parks, recreational opportunities, cultural activities and festive events fall into this category.
If we attach fees to everything from renting the stage at Harborside to charging athletic groups fees for use and maintenance of fields, we are undercutting the things that make people want to live here. We are cutting out a section of the community that doesn’t have the means to pay for everything. We should be encouraging people to get out, participate in recreation and enjoy all the things our city has to offer, not putting barriers up to make it more difficult.
I hope the city rethinks this idea.
CATHY ELLIS
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: To all who need to decide who is right and who is wrong on the side of history, click on this link (www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/the-choice-2020-trump-vs-biden/) and watch an hour and a half video learning the truth about two men.
It will be the most important hour and a half you will have spent in a very long time.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: My name is Courtney Miller and I’m running for the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education.
I’ve had the privilege to serve on the Board this school year. I am a fair, patient person and a good listener. My role as a high school teacher for the past 21 years has made me very passionate about educational issues.
I am able to look at things from two sides, educator and board member. As a parent of a child attending BCSD, I look forward to ensuring that the wonderful academic opportunities for students continue to be offered. We must, however, strike a balance between offering these opportunities and not over-burdening our taxpayers.
I have the knowledge necessary to find creative solutions towards finding this balance.
Please consider me for Board Of Education member.
COURTNEY MILLER
Beekmantown
