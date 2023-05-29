TO THE EDITOR: I want to congratulate the two communities that approved getting new firehouses.
These two communities are Ausable Forks and Champlain. By building these new structures, these departments have more opportunities for newer equipment or could used have community functions such a pancake breakfast. These two fire departments are that latest to get a new firehouse.
Westport just got a new firehouse a few years ago and it is a lot better than their old firehouse. The question will be what fire department will be next to get a new one; time will tell.
So kudos to Ausable Forks and Champlain in moving forward with their new firehouses.
JOHN E. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The importance of compromise is vital in any form of negotiation. What we are witnessing in Washington, D.C. is the lack of both sides of the aisle failing the duties of their office they were elected to.
Finding common ground, the White House and Congress can agree on to avoid a catastrophic default is obvious. Paying our military, ensuring their constituents continue to receive their social security payments and protecting the reputation and trust of the country to the world are obvious. Protecting retirement funds and governmental employees’ livelihoods should also be in the minds of our politicians.
As voters we need to remember that regardless of party affiliation, if a resolution is not reached, the individual in office should not be reelected in the future. The importance of working toward the betterment of the country should be foremost in the elected officials’ minds, not about personal power.
The phrase “Country Above Self” needs to become the basis of what their agenda should be. I urge individuals to contact their elected officials today.
TOM FINCH
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: In the issue of May 18, you promote bringing back cruises on Lake Champlain out of Plattsburgh.
Great idea, but we must recall that the operator of the last venture brought a full-size boat/yacht from the Burlington yard; attempting a 7-day schedule, during our ever-so-short summer/fall season. It failed due to the boat being too large to fill reliably, and schedule too long; where most people in metropolitan Plattsburgh are working, not visiting as tourists.
I’d suggest longer weekends, to include Friday evenings and Canadian holidays as they fall. Coast Guard and State Liquor Authority regs must be complied with.
You mentioned Capt. Frank Pabst and his iconic Juniper. As we approach Memorial/Decoration Day, and many will visit graves, let me remind readers that Frank and his beloved Anne rest in the cemetery behind the Congregational Church on Route 9 in downtown Lewis.
Frank would agree with the paper’s suggestion and gladly give advice on regulations.
RICHARD DALY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The article "Clinton County awards tobacco funds" (May 24) lists the recipients of tobacco settlement funds for the year.
The only organization that I hadn't heard of was Ladies of Liberty, who were using their grant to produce firearms training materials. My research indicates that Ladies of Liberty is group espousing the political philosophy of Libertarianism.
The fact that the legislature would give funds to such a group shows either a lack of knowledge of what the organization is, or a misuse of government funds to support what is essentially a political organization.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
