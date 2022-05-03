TO THE EDITOR: I was very disappointed to learn that the great Harborside music series at the Plattsburgh waterfront will not be happening again this summer.
During the past two years, this series was one of the few summer events in Plattsburgh during COVID. There was a such a variety of top quality musicians- blues, rock and roll, classical, folk, bluegrass, show tunes, jazz, world music- from the area and all over the country.
People could leave their cars and socialize with lawnchairs and masks. I recall that the admission charge was ridiculously low, $20 per carload. All the money was given to the performers
Sadly, the City of Plattsburgh wants to charge the non-profit organizers a stiff fee to rent the city owned stages and parking lot. They would have to reach in their own pockets to pay this.
The city is making a hugh mistake by canceling the world-class music. The point of having live drive-in music was not to pay for the stages. It was to provide social and cultural events for the enjoyment of people. I attended almost all of these shows.
I wish the mayor and/or City Council would change their ill-conceived policy to charge rental. They should be begging the organizers to have more Harborside shows this summer.
Is it too late?
MARK SCHNEIDER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Do you play a band instrument? Are you looking for a chance to perform this summer?
The Strawhatters Community Band, a North Country tradition for more than 60 years, is seeking musicians of all ages to join us for the 2022 season.
Rehearsals will be held on Wednesday evenings, from 7 until 9 p.m. in the Chazy Central Rural School band room, beginning May 18.
Our musical selections will include marches, ballads, jazz, dixieland, pop, polkas, patriotic, and more, and we will perform in local parades and concerts.
For more information, please contact us at strawhattersband@gmail.com or 518-578-7530.
ANASTASIA PRATT
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On National Teacher Appreciation Day, the first Tuesday and the first week in May, we recognize and celebrate our teachers.
A day to celebrate; we’ve all had that teacher we remember as an inspiration, a mentor, a willing partner who has had an impact on our education. No matter how old, we still remember that one educator who challenged us and guided us on our path to self-discovery and success.
We celebrate all of those professionals who, every day, enter the classroom with dedication, patience, and a willingness to help every student achieve his or her goals.
Each year brings challenges to educators, but the past years during the pandemic have been truly overwhelming. We applaud the many obstacles each teacher and classroom have had to overcome and still provide a quality education for our children and grandchildren.
Teachers, are the citizen soldiers accepting their role to provide students with their greatest gift: an education. They wear the mantle of knowledge and experience with which they transform a generation into becoming educated adults and leaders.
Active educators, today and every day, we salute you and thank you for your contribution to our children’s education.
GLENDA SMITH ROWE
President, Northeastern Zone RENY/Retired Educators of New York Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: A school district is authorized by the state department of education to keep 4% of its budget in a general fund; any monies in excess of that 4%, are to be used to reduce the tax rate.
The school districts have found a tool to get around this: a cash reserve fund. This cash reserve fund also serves as a way to circumvent the tax cap.
The school administration will tell you, that this cash reserve fund will not affect your taxes. That statement is not a lie, but definitely walks the fence. If they didn’t have this cash reserve fund, they would have to return the excess funds and lower the tax rate.
Beekmantown Central School has three cash reserve funds, which are funded up to, not to exceed $500,000, $600,000, and $500,000, collectively $1.6 million dollars.
These funds all have a term of 10 years. They collectively have a current balance of approximately of just over one million dollars. These are taxpayer funds and thus the state says that they cannot just arbitrarily use these funds.
Therefore the school district has to have a vote to be granted use of these funds. The request must be specific and brought to vote.
Beekmantown is looking to request another cash reserve. My question is, just how many of these cash reserve funds do you need? These reserve funds are very hard to keep track of, especially when they are stacking them up like cord wood.
If you have three of these funds now, and obviously are not using them, why do you need more? The school administration will tell you that they do this in case of an unexpected major expense. Wish I could do that.
What about the interest on a million dollars?
STEVE LAFLAM
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: My dad, Peter Lacy, died in 1994 of mesothelioma. A proud card-carrying IBEW member, he worked major construction projects. Despite the care of hospice and morphine, watching him suffer from excruciating pain was too much for our family to bear.
Following a series of strokes in 1995, mom, Edna Calkins Lacy, lost her ability to swallow being kept alive by a feeding tube. Consulting our family, her minister, dad’s priest, doctors, the tube was removed.
Eleven agonizing days we watched mom, grandma, starve to death. One day she said, “You treated your dying dog better than me.” Think about that.
She asked about a eulogy. I said she wouldn’t let me do one for dad. Her reply, “Yeah, but I don’t have to listen to this one.”
A loving mother, grandmother, 60 years devoted wife, she mourned the death of her Pete. She loved her family unconditionally, wanting her children and adult grandchildren to remember a woman who taught us how to die with dignity, not a woman kept alive by artificial means for weeks, months or years.
Mom wanted to die with dignity and had lost her will to live. Forcing a person and their loved ones to live through that kind of torture is not something we should be proud of as a society. I hope none of you go through it.
I don’t know if dad, devout Irish Catholic, or mom, devout Methodist, would have chosen medical aid in dying. But I’m certain they deserved the right to choose their own destiny, and I want the right to choose my own destiny.
Contact Senator Dan Stec and Assemblyman Billy Jones, urging their votes to pass Medical Aid in Dying legislation this year, so those who wish can die with dignity.
JANET LACY DUPREY
Peru
