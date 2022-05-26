TO THE EDITOR: Miles Taylor, who was a deputy chief of staff and then chief of staff of Homeland Security during the Trump Administration (2017 to 2019), recently wrote on Twitter:
“I’m done. I no longer believe the Republican Party can be saved. The vitriolic rhetoric is inspiring violent radicals. I’m quitting the GOP. And I hope more do the same.”
Taylor also stated in an editorial he wrote for NBC News: “In the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday, it’s become glaringly obvious that my party no longer represents conservative values but in fact poses a threat to the, and to America,” he wrote.
And that raises a question for rank and file Republicans: to consider whose side are you on, America or Donald Trump and his mob of violent radicals?
WALTER WOUK
Summit
TO THE EDITOR: Dear Elise, have you always been a proponent of the Great Replacement Theory?
Was the moderate in you just an act? You will probably go far in the MAGA Party with your extremist views but you do not represent the people of New York.
You work directly for the loser-in-chief, not the North Country. Get your priorities in order and remember who hired you; that is, voted for you.
We are a country of immigrants. Unless you’re a Native American, you have no business decrying immigration when you are a product of immigration.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: Two days after the shooting of 13 people in Buffalo, 11 were African American, I sent Elise Stefanik an email noting that in April 2021Tucker Carlson stated:
“Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term replacement, if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the third world. But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually. Let’s just say it: That’s true.”
I asked Stefanik if she agreed with Carlson’s statement and if not “will you publicly repudiate it?” No response.
Ignoring this request isn’t surprising as she recently stated: “I am ultra MAGA (Make American Great Again) and proud of it.”
Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson states, replacement theory is a very useful racist ideology. It presents white people as victims of a sinister plot and justifies their frustration, anger and hatred of ethnic and racial minorities. The theory implies “the future of White, Christian America is at stake” and those willing to fight for it are heroes. In some versions the entire “replacement plot is orchestrated by Jews.”
With the likes of Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elise Stefanik and other ultra MAGA Republicans, replacement theory, replacement lie is more accurate, has moved from fringe group white supremacist bigotry to mainstream American politics.
It will remain a central GOP talking point no matter how many people are gunned down.
GEORGE BRYJAK
Bloomingdale
TO THE EDITOR: This weekend we celebrate Memorial Day. It was originally called decoration day, that honored the dead from the Civil War.
It was not until 1966 that President Lyndon Johnson and Congress declared it an official national holiday in Waterloo, New York.
You will notice flags will fly at half staff. Unlike Veterans Day, this holiday honors the men and women who died while on the active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States.
If you want to grasp the tremendous sacrifice those heroic men and women made, you can look at recent events in Buffalo and Texas to see how lives were cut short. Those who died will not see the many important events in one’s future such as graduation, weddings, etc.
We all grieve today as a nation and you can work through this by visiting a veterans group or a neighbor who served and sacrificed as a veteran and ask them about their years of public service. You can also take time to visit a cemetery and look for the tombstones with military markings and offer a prayer and place a flag or flower.
When it comes to Memorial Day, focus on the human dimension and leave out all racial, religious, political, and cultural aspects. We are here today as the greatest nation in the world because one percent of our population is protecting the 99%.
Many of them have no concept of freedom.
CHAPLAIN THOMAS AZAR
Lt. Col., USAF, Retired Dannemora
