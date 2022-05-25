TO THE EDITOR: As April came to a close, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a proposal that would prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and prohibit all characterizing flavors in cigars.
In itself, this proposal represents a major milestone in the fight against smoking and tobacco use. Banning menthol as a flavor would further protect children from becoming smokers and help current smokers quit. Just as importantly, it would put an end to the marketing and promotion of menthol cigarettes that has, historically, been heavily targeted toward Black communities across the country.
The FDA noted in its announcement that the “proposed product standards are based on clear science and evidence establishing the addictiveness and harm” of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The proposal would build on the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which banned non-menthol flavors in cigarettes.
The FDA’s ultimate goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent in the next 25 years, as tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of cancer and death from cancer, and the number one cause of preventable death in the U.S.
This proposal is a huge step forward, but The Heart Network and its tobacco cessation partners across the state want to stress that FDA action takes time; the menthol ban is far from a guarantee. We urge communities to continue taking action to protect the public at the local level. You can learn more about the impact of menthol at notjustmenthol.org.
The Heart Network’s Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country program partners with healthcare providers, behavioral health organizations and public health agencies to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use in our communities.
To learn more, visit heartnetwork.org. For resources to help you quit, check out New York State Smokers’ Quitline at nysmokefree.com or call 1-866-NY-QUITS.
JOEY BOSWELL
Program Manager, Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country The Heart Network Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Do you know of a retired educator, or the spouse of a retired educator, who is experiencing difficulty in meeting the increased daily expenses of everyday living and has a need for financial assistance in paying fuel, medical, dental, homecare or other bills? Or do you find yourself in such a situation yourself? There is assistance available.
In memory of its first president, Robert R. DeCormier of the Retired Educators of New York, RENY established a fund that continues to provide financial aid to retired members and spouses who are members of RENY and are facing this dilemma. In some cases, a monthly stipend is granted, which enables an individual to continue to meet the daily expenses of living. In other instances, a special grant is given that provides coverage for an unexpected financial burden.
If you know anyone that is a member of RENY and is in need of financial assistance, or for additional information, please contact the chair, Anne Flansburg at 716-863-3631. You may also download an application and/or learn more about the fund at RetiredEducatorsNY.org.
On the home page, click on “Membership” and then “Financial Assistance” under “Member Benefits.” Please share this information with others who may not be familiar with this valuable resource.
Tracey Howard
PR Chair Northeastern Zone RENY Amsterdam
TO THE EDITOR: I read Alan Chartock’s opinion article in the Press Republican newspaper concerning the Buffalo domestic terrorist tragedy carnage.
The problem is well beyond gun control” For example, the media and politicians report the assault style rifle used was legally purchased by the 18-year-old killer. However, said purchase is not allowed by the NY SAFE Act that has been in force for well over six years.
Those who registered their such rifles can continue to own but not transfer to another NY resident. Magazines over 10 round capacities are also banned from possession and sale in the state of NY, yet available in other states.
The above indicates a general disrespect for law and rules in our society. Growing up, we kids were terrified of jail and prison by exposure to James Cagney movies and portrayals of prison life and the electric chair in NY.
Look at us now, an effective NY prison to shock potential future criminals in Moriah is closed and a progressive liberal agenda from defunding or restricting police to bad persons’ rights is what we are funding and having to fear.
The word community to describe a geographic cohesive area is now used to describe ever-increasing groups of persons with varying divisive positions from any sense of what was a community.
Perhaps you should write about why there are so few grocery stores in that part of eastern Buffalo and why is an armed guard employed at the grocery store. In my community we have plenty of grocery stores and no armed guards. But there are the armed citizens among us to protect others from harm if the need arises.
Governor Hochul is proposing microstamping each individual cartridge as a crime tracking means. This is absurd. More ridiculous than microstamping every NY can, bottle, fast food container, etc. as a means to track purchasers and the litter found along roadways.
Clearly, guns alone are not the sole problem, as any item can be used as a dangerous weapon.
Perhaps, essentially, the First Amendment is now jeopardizing the Second Amendment.
GEOFFREY B. BAKER
Plattsburgh
