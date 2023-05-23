TO THE EDITOR: Recently, my mother required hospitalization due to an episode of congestive heart failure.
She is 93 years old. We are grateful for the excellent care she received from all her caregivers at UVM Healthcare Network at CVPH.
The ambulance crew, emergency room staff, and caregivers on R3 and R4 were all respectful, kind, and extremely professional. The ancillary staff also performed their duties cheerfully and with pride.
The young man who helped mom with meal choices was extremely patient. They bantered back and forth trying to choose the right meals that met her unique dietary challenges and shared a few laughs.
The physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and physical therapist effectively coordinated her care and explained everything clearly. They appropriately included mom in the discussion and decisions.
Thank goodness we have this quality of care in our community. Thank you all for the excellent care you provided her; it is greatly appreciated.
PAULA CALKINS LACOMBE
FLORENCE CALKINS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As a downtown business owner, I’d like to personally thank the construction employees of Rifenburg Construction working on the extensive downtown Brinkerhoff/Margaret/Court Street construction project.
I have seen so many job site employees go out of their way to be helpful to pedestrians, motorists, delivery drivers, tractor trailer drivers, residents and business employees.
The job site employees have been kind and approachable, going above and beyond daily.
This project is a huge stress on downtown businesses and residents, but it’s been so heartening to have so many friendly faces on the job.
I’ve seen multiple Rifenburg employees helping people cross the street with restaurant take-out orders and I just had an employee stop what he was doing to help a patient of mine exit a parking space in a tricky spot.
Downtown may be a huge construction mess, but it’s remained accessible and is a friendlier place thanks to these great folks.
KATE MAHONEY-MYERS
Owner of Living Well Chiropractic Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR:Tuesday, May 2, was National Teacher Appreciation Day. In 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt, with much persistence, persuaded the 81st Congress to adopt a day recognizing the contributions of teachers.
She once said, “Education is the cornerstone of liberty.” The former first lady believed that those who teach should be honored for their hard work and dedication to educating the youth of our country.
During the month of May, take the time to acknowledge our local teachers who are doing outstanding work delivering quality education in this challenging post-pandemic era.
We all have a favorite teacher who inspired us, who pushed us to do our best, who opened our minds to new ways of thinking. Take the time to reach out to an old teacher who played a huge role in your life. Send a card or make a phone call.
The Retired Educators of New York-Northeastern Zone would like to pay tribute to all teachers, retired and active. Support our teachers in the classroom and the efforts of teacher organizations in your community.
CHERYL DODDS
CONNIE LALONDE
RENY-NEZ Co-Presidents Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Again, the political highway is littered in misinformation.
This time it’s about government spending and debt. The only way to lower the nation’s debt is to grow the U.S. economy. Of course, the only way to grow the U.S. economy is by investment.
Yet what is being proposed by the Republican Party is less investment. Remember the Republican Party cut corporate taxes in 2017 with the slogan that the US economy would grow at 4-5% annually. Of course, that did not happen, and the annual U.S. deficit grew.
U.S. corporations used the increased revenues to buy back stock. Not investments. Results, standard 2% annual growth or less.
Now Republicans are claiming spending cuts need to be made. Cuts that are meaningless. In fact, cuts that will hurt the general population and slow the growth we already have.
At what point do people stop listening to this political hogwash? We must hold our political representatives responsible.
Term limits for all elected and appointed officials would be a great place to start.
JIM NOVOTNY SR.
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to Andrew Sajor for his insightful letter comparing Stefanik to DeSantis in Floriduh.
Living in Floriduh is a waking nightmare. He calls what he’s doing “freedom” as he imposes more rules taking freedom away.
Did you hear about him wanting to allow permitless carry of firearms? Parents are telling their kids to get out of Floriduh; there’s no future here for them. As for Stefanik, I’ve never seen anyone (moved) so quickly by the illusion of power.
DeSantis has been called a fascist and Stefanik supports him. We need to get rid of them both. Democracy is at stake. We need Republicans like John McCain; where are these people?
I’ve seen some crazy dems but these MAGA clowns are scary. Vote for your best interests, people.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville/St. Pete, Fla.
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to say thank you to everyone that’s made Bub’s Pizza and Deli a success over the years; our customers along with our workers became part of our family and will be greatly missed.
Also a special thanks to everyone that helped with throwing us an amazing retirement party; we were blown away with the amount of people that came out to help us celebrate. It just goes to show what Kind of community we live in.
We plan on doing some traveling but this will always be home base for us.
MIKE AND MARSHA MCCARROLL
Elizabethtown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.