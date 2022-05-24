TO THE EDITOR: There will be another opportunity for all of us to join together locally to do something concrete for people fleeing Russian aggression.
On Friday, May 20, at the Keene Fire Station a fund-raising dinner will let us both eat together and contribute together to the World Central Kitchen. It is being sponsored by the Keene Valley Congregational Church and ADK Friends of Refugees and Immigrants.
For some of us it will entail travel time but no bombs will be falling around us. Yes, there is sacrifice involved but as a friend said, “ times like this bring love to the surface.”
BOBBI PEREZ
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: What we are seeing at our southern border is nothing short of a foreign invasion.
The only thing that is worse than having our nation being invaded is having feckless politicians who do nothing to stop it. I am proud to be represented by Congresswoman Stefanik who addressed this paramount issue when she visited the border this week. Rather than following the media narrative and pushing the facts under the rug, she is taking a stand against failed border policies.
As she pointed out, every state is a border state because border security is national security. If we don’t have a border, we don’t have a country. Elise’s leadership on this crisis is commendable, and is exactly what we need to look for in politicians in order to resolve this crisis. We need to hold every Democrat accountable for the failure to secure our borders and defend this nation. It’s time that we fight back against these disastrous policies.
DON WARD
Greenwich
TO THE EDITOR: Irrespective of whether Rep. Stefanik ever endorsed the “Great Replacement Theory,” perhaps it’s time for voters in the 21st District to replace her over her continued endorsement of unsubstantiated claims about widespread voting fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
PAUL L. NEWMAN
Merion Station, Penn.
TO THE EDITOR: A heartfelt thank you to the countless individuals who sponsored, donated, participated or volunteered for our 8th-annual Strides for James event.
They are: Champlain Price Chopper, Modern Mechanical Fab Inc., Richard Lewis Excavating, 4-H Milk Company, 4th Ward Club, Duflina’s Landscaping, Stress Less Handyman Service, New York Dippers, Cimetra LLC, Richard Foreman DMD, Morse Academy of Irish Dance, RF Peck Engineering Company, JP Signs, NYSCOPBA, Riverside Insurance Agency, Rovers Dairy Farm, Giroux’s, Miracle Ear, Freihofer’s Breads, Foster’s Tent Rentals, Agri-Mark, Cabot, Chazy Landscaping and Snow Removal, Chazy Orchards, Body in Balance Therapy, Kavanaugh Realty, R.W. Walker Funeral Home, Rabideau Funeral Home, Eve Care For The Adirondacks, State Police, Town of Chazy, Chazy Fire Department and EMT, Clinton Community College, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Stewart’s Shops, Riley Ford, Kay and Company Beauty Barn, Liquor and Wine Warehouse, Green Thumb, Miner Institute, and Jeftord’s Steel.
DEAN AND BETH WILSON
JAMIE WILSON BILLITER
JENNIE WILSON CODY
JOEL WILSON
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Has Stefanik reached new lows in her quest for power, definitely; will she go lower; probably?
This week she denies that she is a disciple of the great “replacement theory.” While the implications in ads approved by Elise Stefanik espouse the tenants of the theory. She also castigates “pedo grifters” while is mum on fellow Republicans like Gaetz and Trump and their self-admitted penchant for young girls.
Then to continue her god like reverence of the former president she is co-sponsoring a bill to expunge the second impeachment of Trump. One can only conclude that the bar is set so low that she will be digging a trench to crawl under it. I can’t even imagine what will be next, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she announces a run for president with John Kennedy Jr. as her running mate.
Who’s the radical now?
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
TO THE EDITOR: Miles Taylor, who was a deputy chief of staff and then chief of staff of Homeland Security during the Trump Administration (2017 to 2019), recently wrote on Twitter:
“I’m done. I no longer believe the Republican Party can be saved. The vitriolic rhetoric is inspiring violent radicals. I’m quitting the GOP. And I hope more do the same.”
Taylor also stated in an editorial he wrote for NBC News: “In the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo on Saturday, it’s become glaringly obvious that my party no longer represents conservative values but in fact poses a threat to the, and to America,” he wrote.
And that raises a question for rank and file Republicans: to consider whose side are you on, America or Donald Trump and his mob of violent radicals?
WALTER WOUK
Summit
TO THE EDITOR: As April came to a close, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a proposal that would prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and prohibit all characterizing flavors in cigars.
In itself, this proposal represents a major milestone in the fight against smoking and tobacco use. Banning menthol as a flavor would further protect children from becoming smokers and help current smokers quit. Just as importantly, it would put an end to the marketing and promotion of menthol cigarettes that has, historically, been heavily targeted toward Black communities across the country.
The FDA noted in its announcement that the “proposed product standards are based on clear science and evidence establishing the addictiveness and harm” of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The proposal would build on the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which banned non-menthol flavors in cigarettes.
The FDA’s ultimate goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent in the next 25 years, as tobacco use continues to be the leading cause of cancer and death from cancer, and the number one cause of preventable death in the U.S.
This proposal is a huge step forward, but The Heart Network and its tobacco cessation partners across the state want to stress that FDA action takes time; the menthol ban is far from a guarantee. We urge communities to continue taking action to protect the public at the local level. You can learn more about the impact of menthol at notjustmenthol.org.
The Heart Network’s Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country program partners with healthcare providers, behavioral health organizations and public health agencies to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use in our communities.
To learn more, visit heartnetwork.org. For resources to help you quit, check out New York State Smokers’ Quitline at nysmokefree.com or call 1-866-NY-QUITS.
JOEY BOSWELL
Program Manager, Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country
The Heart Network
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Do you know of a retired educator, or the spouse of a retired educator, who is experiencing difficulty in meeting the increased daily expenses of everyday living and has a need for financial assistance in paying fuel, medical, dental, homecare or other bills? Or do you find yourself in such a situation yourself? There is assistance available.
In memory of its first president, Robert R. DeCormier of the Retired Educators of New York, RENY established a fund that continues to provide financial aid to retired members and spouses who are members of RENY and are facing this dilemma. In some cases, a monthly stipend is granted, which enables an individual to continue to meet the daily expenses of living. In other instances, a special grant is given that provides coverage for an unexpected financial burden.
If you know anyone that is a member of RENY and is in need of financial assistance, or for additional information, please contact the chair, Anne Flansburg at 716-863-3631. You may also download an application and/or learn more about the fund at RetiredEducatorsNY.org.
On the home page, click on “Membership” and then “Financial Assistance” under “Member Benefits.” Please share this information with others who may not be familiar with this valuable resource.
TRACEY HOWARD
PR Chair
Northeastern Zone RENY
Amsterdam
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.